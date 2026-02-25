The KZN SPCA shared a moving story about a tiny kitten found wandering and brought to their facility

The facility shared on TikTok that the kitten arrived tucked inside a black Woolworths reusable shopping bag and seemed frightened

Social media users were touched and praised the rescue, with many viewers noting the multi-purpose nature of the famous bag

A scared kitten named Monday was brought to the Kloof and Highway SPCA inside a black Woolworths bag. Image: Ninthgrid

Source: Getty Images

A tiny life has been given a second chance after being found alone and brought to a local animal shelter for help.

The story was shared on Facebook by Kloof and Highway SPCA on 23 February 2026, where it gained massive views and more than 200 comments from deeply moved viewers.

The facility explained that a kind person found the kitten wandering around and decided to bring it to safety. The kitten, which the staff named Monday, arrived at the SPCA looking very scared inside a black Woolworths shopping bag.

Comfort for a scared Monday

Upon arrival at the facility, the Admission Supervisor and Kitten Carer Extraordinaire, Petros Ntuli, stepped in and took the kitten. Facebook account Kloof and Highway SPCA explains that Monday was relaxed after Petros comforted her.

See the Facebook post below:

SA reacts to the Woolies bag redemption

The post gained massive views and attracted the attention of many social media users who praised the rescuer. Many viewers who saw the post were touched by the gentle care shown to the kitten. Some noted that Woollies' black bag, once mentioned in a drama scandal by businessman Cat Matlala, had redeemed its reputation. One viewer pointed out a specific detail about Monday’s appearance. She explained that the kitten is a tortoiseshell and not a calico, as the institution had said.

Staff member Petros Ntuli was praised for comforting the frightened kitten upon its arrival. Image: Kloof and Highway SPCA

Source: Facebook

User @Melanie Stander joked:

"Look, 'Cat' Matlala is now in the bag."

User @Debbie Martin commented:

"Wish this gentleman could give a motivational talk at schools where there are still stigmas & superstitions about cats, to inspire the young generation to be aware of sterilising cats in their communities and to learn about caring for animals as pets."

User @Sheila Wills explained:

"She is a tortoiseshell, not a calico."

User @Jeanette van der Westhuizen added:

"Oh my gosh! Thank you to the Good Samaritan and to Mr Petros Ntuli for being the kitty’s saving grace! We need more people like you, please! 🙏🏻 ❤️🐾."

User @Saudah Akoob said:

"Rewriting the Woolworths money bags drama! Love it!"

User @Susan Clara Thwaites added:

"Woolies bags are multi-functional. Glad that the kitten is safe. Blessings."

3 Briefly News articles about Woolworths

A fashion-forward content creator impressed social media users after showcasing a variety of trendy footwear nranging from high heels, flats and sandals available at Woolworths.

A digital expert sparked a conversation about the clever marketing tactics used by Woolworths to encourage customers to buy their products without considering the price.

A content creator shared a comparison of two nearly identical pyjama sets from Woolworths and Mr Price, noting their huge price difference, sparking a massive online debate about quality versus price.

Source: Briefly News