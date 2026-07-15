Woolworths SA jumped on a viral social media trend, placing its iconic black bag in the documentary chair

The stunt referenced Vusumuzi 'Kat' Matlala's claim that he used the bag to carry bribe money to government officials

DStv and fans loved the cheeky post, flooding the comments with jokes about the bag's infamous reputation

In an unexpected turn of events, Woolworths joined the documentary trend. Image: @woolworths_sa

Source: Instagram

Woolworths South Africa turned a viral social media trend into a moment of pure comedy on 14 July 2026, and the internet could not get enough of it. The brand's Instagram account, @woolworths_sa, jumped on a trending format which sees people sit in a chair as dramatic documentary music plays in the background, using handwritten notes to tell their story.

The Woolworths black shopping bag twist

The twist? Woolworths put its iconic black shopping bag in the chair instead, tagging DStv in the post as if a full exposé was about to air. The joke landed perfectly because of the bag's unexpected claim to notoriety. Controversial businessman Vusumuzi "Kat" Matlala previously made headlines after claiming he used Woolworths black bags to deliver bribe money to government officials. That revelation turned an ordinary grocery bag into one of the most talked-about accessories in South African public discourse, and Woolworths leaned into it with full confidence.

Watch the Woolworths bag take the documentary chair on the Instagram reel below:

Mzansi reacts to the Woolies bag banter

The post left South African viewers entertained and calling the brand's marketing team 'genius.'

User @morrae12 wrote:

"The 'Cat's' in the bag."

User @dstvza responded:

"The infamous Woollies bag, we're cooking 🤭."

User @asandamagwede joked:

"All I did was carry the load. I never knew what the load was 😂🤞🏾."

User @snegugu__m laughed:

"Naughty naughty admin 🤣🤭."

User @phindile_mangethe said:

"Wolies, chomie uzo trenda 😂" [Woolies buddy, you're about to trend]."

User @neli_n added:

"A documentary about how the Woolies bag became 'Kat' Matlala's briefcase 💼 😂."

3 Briefly News Woolworths-related articles

A South African content creator went viral after sharing a clever way to cultivate fresh produce using the black Woolworths shopping bag, impressing many viewers.

A 16-year-old from a wealthy Zimbabwean family shared a vlog of her day trip to South Africa to shop for groceries at Woolworths, shocking many social media users.

Woolworths South Africa captured a lucky shopper racing through the aisles during an epic R50,000 trolley dash, sparking envy online as viewers were impressed by her selection choices.

Source: Briefly News