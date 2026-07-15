A Western Cape TikToker spotted split-toe tabby pumps at Mr Price for just R150, available in cream and black

The shoes, inspired by Maison Margiela's iconic 1989 design, are nearly sold out across most sizes

South Africans in the comments were divided, with many joking they would pay full price to avoid wearing them

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A TikToker from the Western Cape. Images: @kalidreyer

Source: TikTok

A Western Cape woman set South African social media alight after she spotted split-toe tabby pumps hiding on the shelves of Mr Price for just R150.

TikToker @kalidreyer posted the find on 11 July 2026 from her home in the Western Cape, holding up a pair of the distinctive pumps and urging her followers not to sleep on the deal. The shoes feature the now-famous split-toe silhouette, a design that separates the big toe from the rest of the foot. First made iconic by [Maison Margiela in 1989](https://www.maisonmargiela.com), the style draws from traditional 15th-century Japanese footwear and has since made a major comeback in global fashion circles.

She pointed out that Mr Price carries the pumps in a cream and a black colourway, though most sizes had already sold out. At the time of posting, black was reportedly still available in a size 9. She encouraged anyone sitting on the fence about the tabby trend to snap them up while they can. "For R150, that's a steal," she said. "You can get them and then see if you like them."

A R150 Steal or a Hard Pass?

The video sparked strong reactions, though not quite the ones fashion lovers might have expected. For every viewer tempted by the bargain, there were plenty more who wanted nothing to do with the shoes.

Watch @kalidreyer share her Mr Price tabby pump find:

Mzansi Weighs In on the Tabby Debate

South Africans flooded the TikToker's comments section with opinions ranging from baffled to outright horrified:

@UrFriendlyNeighbourhoodDentist said:

"Not those cloven-foot pumps of s*tan for me, thanks 😭🫠🙏🏼"

@Nikita asked:

"I am confused? We want shoes like this?"

@Summer wrote:

"Am I the only one confused?"

@Tiffany added:

"I would pay full price to not wear them."

More finds in SA

Briefly News recently reported on an affordable tableware factory shop plug in Boksburg that had Mzansi excited about the low prices.

recently reported on an affordable tableware factory shop plug in Boksburg that had Mzansi excited about the low prices. A TikToker's walkthrough of a Gauteng mall's R15 shop had South Africans asking for the exact location.

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Source: Briefly News