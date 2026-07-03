Nokuthula, a South African woman working as a Mr D driver, is explaining how to start working in the delivery sector

She uses TikTok to teach citizens how to navigate the delivery driver space with information

One of her videos about delivery bikes surfaced in the wake of the June 30 protests, which heavily impacted foreign delivery workers

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Local Mr D driver Nokuthula is using her platform to encourage citizens to try being a delivery driver. The worker, @nokuthula.mk.mamp on TikTok, shared a video about how to start delivering using a motorbike. Following the June 30 protests affecting foreign delivery workers across South Africa, many have become interested in the gig economy.

A woman explained how to be a delivery driver in South Africa. Image: Clayton / Pexels / /@nokuthula.mk.mamp / TikTok

Source: UGC

Nokuthula is breaking traditional barriers in an industry heavily dominated by men and migrant workers. She shared a video to guide South Africans through the steps of entering the delivery workforce. Her approach aimed at promoting economic empowerment for unemployed locals resonated.

TikTokker @nokuthula.mk.mamp 'scontent covered the essential requirements for new drivers. She taught her viewers how to secure bike rentals, apply for the correct motor licenses, and complete the registration processes for major delivery applications like Mr D. She also has several videos outlining at least three different methods for acquiring the necessary equipment. Watch her latest video below:

South Africa discusses delivery work

The video by Nokuthula sparked widespread praise online, with viewers thanking the creator for her selflessness. Viewers celebrated the local citizens eager to break into the gig economy. Others used the platform to ask for training advice or discuss the potential daily earnings of the job. Read the comments below:

South Africans expressed interest in becoming delivery drivers. Image: Kindel Me / Pexels

Source: UGC

Oscariology🇿🇦Ⓜ️ said:

"Employed youth, invest in this business, buy motorbikes and help unemployed siblings, cousins and friends. Don't be greedy, just sit down and have a fair agreement. When the friend is sorted in life, he/she can also help the next person. That's another nation-building effort .Let us stop idolising our f*olishness like praising a high spender on alcohol and stuff."

uru shared:

"R600 to R800 a day at Mr D, I wish to work in that part of the province coz ayi ayi they don't like paying."

Shekana Pretty was grateful:

"Thank you, dear, for sharing information 👏"

Lebza De villian added:

"Thank you, my sister. It shows that you are indeed a good person, not greedy. You tried every angle to explain every possible way"

Samuel Dinga needed help:

"Hi. I submitted everything at Takealot last Tuesday, and they haven't called for training? How long does it take for them to call me back to start?"

Nokuthula Mk Mampone the creator replied:

"Please follow up with them sometimes they get so busy and forget."

Citshane exclaimed:

"Yhooo, I am soo happy to see abantu bakuthi bengenelela kule kasi economy."

Delivery driver shared her earnings

Briefly News previously reported that South African delivery driver Nokhuthula pulled back the curtain on the realities of working in the country’s fast-growing gig economy, offering a detailed breakdown of how much drivers can realistically earn, and what it actually takes to get there.

In a video posted on 3 May 2026, Nokuthula, who works through platforms like Takealot and Mr D, responded to a flood of questions from curious viewers asking about her income. Rather than giving a vague answer, she explained the structure of her earnings, highlighting both the opportunities and the pressures that come with the job.

One of her strongest points was the role of customer tips. She noted that tips can significantly boost earnings, sometimes making the difference between a slow day and a profitable one. Her message to viewers was simple but direct, tipping drivers matters more than many people realise.

Source: Briefly News