SA Woman Lists Everything She Bought for Her Family Since Getting Airport Job
- Nobuhlekababa shared a post on 17 July 2026 listing everything she had accomplished since starting her job at the airport
- She bought her parents a TV, TV stand and kitchen cupboard, and had WiFi installed at their home
- South Africans flooded her comments with pride, calling her story an inspiration
A South African woman has left Mzansi inspired after sharing just how much her life changed after landing a job at an airport. Nobuhlekababa posted on 17 July 2026, listing the milestones she had reached since starting work.
The list was not small. She got herself a passport and an iPhone, had WiFi installed at home, and made sure her parents felt the fruits of her labour too. She bought them a television and a TV stand, and went a step further by getting her mother a kitchen cupboard. Her caption summed up the feeling behind it all.
"Shows that God sees our cries and will still bless you, and guess what? That's not all. There's more coming. Stay tuned!" she wrote.
Check out the TikTok post below:
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What Mzansi had to say
Commenters were quick to celebrate user @nobuhlekababa's achievements:
Tsholo wrote:
"Then someone says you're fighting for a job. A job is dignity to take yourself out of poverty."
Chwayita commented:
"To many more wins babe!"
Yolanda Madungandaba added:
"You're doing so well, stranger! I also started at the airport during the Comair days, and they owe me NOTHING! Work smart, take those extra shifts!! It's all worth it!"
Mayonnaise said:
"Love this for you, especially the things you did for your parents."
Keitumetse Khumalo wrote:
"When He shows up, He shows off."
Reuben Mmodi commented:
"Keep pushing, babes. You are destined for more."
3 Other Briefly News stories about new jobs
- Kaizer Chiefs' former goalkeeper coach has seen his latest career move take a dramatic turn just weeks after joining Raja Casablanca.
- A TikTok video of a South African man, Siyamthanda, publicly thanking the March and March movement for his new job.
- Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze has reportedly landed a new job ahead of the forthcoming international break.
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Source: Briefly News
Gloria Masia (Human interest editor) Gloria Masia is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. She holds a Diploma in Public Relations from UNISA and a Diploma in Journalism from Rosebank College. With over six years of experience, Gloria has worked in digital marketing, online TV production, and radio. Email:gloria.masia@briefly.co.za