Nobuhlekababa shared a post on 17 July 2026 listing everything she had accomplished since starting her job at the airport

She bought her parents a TV, TV stand and kitchen cupboard, and had WiFi installed at their home

South Africans flooded her comments with pride, calling her story an inspiration

Nobuhle had Wi-Fi installed at her home, on the right. Image: @nobuhlekababa

Source: TikTok

A South African woman has left Mzansi inspired after sharing just how much her life changed after landing a job at an airport. Nobuhlekababa posted on 17 July 2026, listing the milestones she had reached since starting work.

The list was not small. She got herself a passport and an iPhone, had WiFi installed at home, and made sure her parents felt the fruits of her labour too. She bought them a television and a TV stand, and went a step further by getting her mother a kitchen cupboard. Her caption summed up the feeling behind it all.

"Shows that God sees our cries and will still bless you, and guess what? That's not all. There's more coming. Stay tuned!" she wrote.

Check out the TikTok post below:

What Mzansi had to say

Commenters were quick to celebrate user @nobuhlekababa's achievements:

Tsholo wrote:

"Then someone says you're fighting for a job. A job is dignity to take yourself out of poverty."

Chwayita commented:

"To many more wins babe!"

Yolanda Madungandaba added:

"You're doing so well, stranger! I also started at the airport during the Comair days, and they owe me NOTHING! Work smart, take those extra shifts!! It's all worth it!"

Mayonnaise said:

"Love this for you, especially the things you did for your parents."

Keitumetse Khumalo wrote:

"When He shows up, He shows off."

Reuben Mmodi commented:

"Keep pushing, babes. You are destined for more."

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Source: Briefly News