Kaizer Chiefs' former goalkeeper coach has seen his latest career move take a dramatic turn just weeks after joining Raja Casablanca

Ilyes Mzoughi has broken his silence as controversy surrounding his sudden departure from the Moroccan giants continues

A claim dating back several years has added a new twist to the saga, with the coach now outlining his next move

Former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper coach Ilyes Mzoughi has been sacked by Raja Casablanca just two weeks after joining the club. Image: KaizerChiefs

Source: Getty Images

Former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper coach Ilyes Mzoughi has been fired by Raja Casablanca just over two weeks after joining the Moroccan giants following the circulation of an explicit video allegedly involving him. However, the Tunisian coach has denied the allegations and claims the video was fabricated using artificial intelligence.

Ilyes Mzoughi fired by Raja Casablanca after video controversy

FARPost reports that Raja terminated Mzoughi's contract after the video circulated online, causing disruption within the club's camp. The incident reportedly unfolded less than 24 hours before a key league fixture.

The publication reports that Raja's hierarchy viewed the controversy as a serious reputational matter and moved to end his contract. Mzoughi had only recently reunited with former Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi in Morocco after leaving Naturena.

His departure has now brought that reunion to an abrupt end.

Former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper coach Ilyes Mzoughi has been fired by Raja Casablanca just over two weeks after joining the club following an explicit video controversy. Image: KaizerChiefs

Source: Twitter

Former Kaizer Chiefs coach claims AI fabrication and extortion

Mzoughi has disputed the allegations surrounding the footage. In a statement shared with iDiski Times on 5 July 2026, he claimed he had been targeted in an extortion attempt four years ago.

Mzoughi said:

"Individuals threatened to publish what I maintain is a fabricated video created using Artificial Intelligence (AI) and demanded approximately US$20,000 (about R324,800) in exchange for not releasing it."

He said he refused to pay the money. Mzoughi added:

"Yesterday, four years later, that video — which I maintain is fabricated using Artificial Intelligence (AI) — was published in an attempt to damage my reputation, tarnish my image, and harm my professional career."

He categorically rejected the allegations linked to the footage.

Ilyes Mzoughi announces legal action after Raja sacking

The former Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper coach said he had already started legal proceedings against the Moroccan club. Mzoughi stated:

"I have already initiated legal proceedings and will pursue legal action against everyone involved in attempting to extort me, as well as anyone who published, republished, promoted, or knowingly contributed to spreading this content."

He also asked people not to circulate unverified material while the legal process continues.

Mzoughi joined Raja shortly after leaving Kaizer Chiefs, where he had worked with the goalkeeping department. His work with Brandon Petersen during the 2025/26 season received praise.

His Raja spell has now ended after just over two weeks, while he continues to challenge the allegations and pursue the matter through legal channels.

Kaizer Chiefs pay millions to complete Khanyisa Mayo transfer

Briefly News previously reported that Kaizer Chiefs had completed the permanent signing of Khanyisa Mayo from CR Belouizdad after his loan spell at Naturena.

Reports from Algeria placed the transfer fee in the millions of rand, with Chiefs deciding to keep faith in the striker ahead of the 2026/27 season under Fernando Da Cruz.

Source: Briefly News