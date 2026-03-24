Kaizer Chiefs co-coach Cedric Kaze has landed a new role ahead of the international break amid being under pressure of keeping his job with the Premier Soccer League giants.

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Kaze, alongside Khalil Ben Youssef, were unveiled as the Glamour Boys co-managers when Nasreddine Nabi was let go in the early stage of the 2025-26 season.

The coaching duo started the reign on a good note, but in the second half of the season, they lost their grip. The Soweto giants were eliminated from all cup competitions and also in the title race in the Betway Premiership.

Kaze lands new role

According to reports, Kaze secured a new coaching job and will briefly step away from his responsibilities at Kaizer Chiefs after receiving a call-up to join the Burundi national team setup during the ongoing FIFA international break.

The Soweto-based outfit has granted the former Barcelona academy coach permission to link up with his country, where he will serve as a technical advisor.

Burundi are scheduled to take on Chad in the preliminary round of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, with the first leg being away on Friday, March 27, 2026, while the second leg would be a home game four days after.

The Amakhosi co-coach is not new to the Burundian national team, as he has previously worked as an assistant manager.

Kaizer Chiefs have endorsed Kaze’s temporary move, showing their support as he continues to expand his experience at the international level.

When Kaze would return to Kaizer Chiefs

Kaizer Chiefs expect Kaze to return to the club immediately after Burundi's second leg against Chad on Tuesday, March 31, 2026.

The Burundian mentor needs to be back at the Naturena early as they would be preparing to face Orbit College on Monday, 6 April 2026 in the Betway Premiership at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha.

Kaizer Chiefs still have the chance to finish in the top three in the league and qualify for next season's CAF Confederation Cup.

Source: Briefly News