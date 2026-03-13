Media personality Khanyi Mbau posted a picture with her daughter, Khanukani Mbau, on Thursday, 12 March 2026

In a post on her official Instagram account, Khanyi Mbau wrote a loving message to her daughter

While some fans admired the resemblance and called the pair beautiful, others brought up Khanyi Mbau’s numerous surgeries over the years

Khanyi Mbau posted a picture of her daughter. Image: mbaureloaded

Source: Instagram

South Africans had to do a double-take after seasoned media personality Khanyi Mbau shared a photo with her lookalike daughter, Khanukani.

On Thursday, 12 March 2026, Khanyi Mbau shared a photo with her lookalike daughter. Mbau penned a loving message to her daughter, Khanukani, whom she previously celebrated when she passed her matric.

She advised her daughter on life’s seasons and reassured her that she is loved, supported, and free to become whoever she wants to be. The post was captioned:

“To my baby girl, Days aren’t the same, the sun will shine, but there are stormy, rainy days, allow every season, flow with it, be present. Momma got you and (I AM) with you in every chapter, phase and every version of yourself. You are the promise of life to me and God's face. I love you deeply. You got this. Become, be in abundance 🫴🏽🤍✨”

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In the comments, Khanyi Mbau reaffirmed her love for her daughter, saying:

"Forever mommy’s one and only."

See the post below:

Controversial celebrity gossip monger Musa Khawula reshared the post on his official X (Twitter) account. The post was captioned:

“Khanyi Mbau with her daughter Khanukani Mbau.”

See the post below:

SA reacts to photo of Khanyi Mbau and her lookalike daughter

The post caught the attention of social media users who expressed mixed reactions. While some focused on the similarities between mother and daughter, others resurfaced Khanyi Mbau’s surgeries over the years.

Here are some of the comments:

@lindzmlangeni said:

“I hope she doesn’t bleach the child.”

@ximixoni reacted:

“Khanyi and Khanukani out here serving ‘which one is the mum, which one is the clone?’ realness 😂 Forehead to forehead like ‘we didn’t come to play, we came to age like fine wine… and matching filters’ 🍷👑 Too cute, too savage, too Mbau! 🔥❤️”

@MasieTiro remarked:

“Have kids, guys! They grow fast! Khanukani was born 5 years ago! Look at her.”

@Fit_Mandisa asked:

“What’s the meaning of Khanukani, because inkanuko is lust, just asking out of curiosity nje.”

@pennylopezJ replied:

“Khanz is so pretty, I really hope she doesn’t end up like her mom when it comes to all these lots of surgeries.”

@Waltz42747233 said:

“Photocopied herself there 🤧”

@Nomfundo_Mtukushe asked:

“Who is the photocopy of the other?”

@Mamalile_Lethoko

"❤️Mom and daughter, those talking negatively don't even raise their daughters; their mothers do for them."

Mzansi reacted to Khanyi Mbau's photo with her daughter. Image: mbaureloaded

Source: Instagram

Khanyi Mbau responds to backlash over her surgeries

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Khanyi Mbau responded to her fans' mixed reactions about her new face following several surgeries.

This was after social media users continued to criticise her appearance, with some saying she ruined her perfect face, while others praised her confidence and beauty.

Source: Briefly News