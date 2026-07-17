Several South African celebrities have transformed the viral TikTok "Netflix documentary" trend into a platform for sharing deeply personal stories

Zola Nombona, Lerato Nxumalo, Lindiwe Dim and Dineo Moloisane each opened up about different struggles

The trend has sparked widespread discussion online, with fans praising the stars' honesty while debating the serious issues they chose to reveal

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The viral Netflix documentary TikTok trend has become more than just another social media joke in South Africa. Instead of making up fictional storylines, several local celebrities have used the format to reveal painful experiences they have faced behind the scenes. From alleged toxic working conditions and broken friendships to identity struggles and content disputes, stars have been using the trend to tell followers that their lives off-camera have been far from glamorous.

Zola Nombona hints at difficult production experience

Zola Nombona hinted at a difficult experience on a production set. Image: Zola Nombona

Source: Instagram

Actress Zola Nombona sparked conversation after suggesting she worked on a production where taking a sick day was not an option. She joked that her future Netflix documentary would focus on surviving those difficult working conditions, adding that some productions leave actors feeling like they are battling through extremely tough circumstances.

Her post caught the attention of fellow actresses, with many social media users speculating about which production she may have been referring to. However, Zola did not mention any show or employer by name.

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See the video in the TikTok post below:

Lerato Nxumalo and Lindiwe Dim get personal

Several SA celebrities used the viral trend to share personal struggles. Image: Lindiwe Dim

Source: Instagram

In a report by Kaya 959, Lerato Nxumalo used the trend to poke fun at criticism surrounding her friendships. She joked that a documentary about her personal relationships would need several seasons, referencing ongoing public scrutiny following her reported fallout with former close friend Cindy Mahlangu.

Model and actress Lindiwe Dim took a more emotional approach. She reflected on growing up with a Nigerian father and a South African mother, explaining that balancing both identities has often left her feeling conflicted. She has previously spoken about receiving criticism online over which culture she should embrace.

See Lindiwe's video in the TikTok post below:

Dineo Moloisane revisits producer dispute

The publication also stated that content creator Dineo Moloisane revisited her public fallout with a former producer through the trend. She alleged that the producer locked her out of her YouTube platform, withheld valuable filming equipment and expected her to stay quiet.

While the trend started as a light-hearted TikTok challenge, South African celebrities have turned it into a space for honesty, proving that some of the most compelling Netflix documentaries are the real-life stories they have already lived.

Zola's cryptic post sparks production speculation

Recently Briefly News reported that actress Zola Nombona has sparked fresh speculation after sharing a cryptic TikTok as part of the viral Netflix documentary trend. In the video, she hinted at working on a production that allegedly denied her the opportunity to take sick leave, prompting fans and fellow actors to sympathise and speculate about which set she was referring to.

Although Zola did not name anyone, the post reignited conversations about working conditions in the local entertainment industry.

Source: Briefly News