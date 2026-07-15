Zola Nombona's alleged Instagram post about surviving a production set without being allowed a single sick day has sparked widespread discussion online

Fans flooded X with calls for the actress to reveal which production company she was referring to

While some social media users speculated about the production behind the post, others defended the industry's demanding filming schedules

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Zola Nombona's alleged Instagram post sparked widespread speculation online. Image: Zola Nombona

Source: Instagram

Actress Zola Nombona has set social media abuzz after a screenshot of an alleged Instagram post made its way onto X. The post, which appeared to feature text over a video, joked about filming a future Netflix documentary on surviving a production set that allegedly never allowed her to take a single sick day.

While Zola did not mention any production company or provide further context, the screenshot quickly went viral and had fans wondering what she was referring to.

Post sparks speculation online

The post read:

"Me practicing for my Netflix Documentary on how I survived the production set that wouldn't let me take a single sick day."

Although it was shared humorously, many social media users believed there could be more behind the statement. The screenshot circulated widely on X, with people eager to know whether the actress was hinting at a difficult working environment she experienced.

Many people flooded X with reactions, saying they wanted Zola to reveal more. X user @trully_tee commented:

"We need to hear this one please 😂."

Another user, @glamfika, wrote:

"I want to listen and hear which production set is that. Spill the beans girl."

while @nonz_nonie added:

"She must drop it. 🔥"

Others, including @Squamamaeej3, called on the actress to name the production company behind her claims.

See more comments in the X post below:

Social media starts connecting the dots

Fans urged the actress to reveal the production company behind her cryptic post. Image: Zola Nombona

Source: Getty Images

As the conversation gained momentum, some users began speculating about which production company Zola may have been referring to.

X user @zeentlerlebo claimed:

"Rhythm World obviously ngoba she was on My Brother's Keeper while Kwanele was on Umkhokha and the Nomkhosi lady complained about it too."

However, Zola has not identified any production company, and the claims made by social media users remain unverified.

Others Explain Production Challenges

Not everyone focused on the speculation. Some users highlighted the realities of television production.

X user @Egnuty claimed it could have been the production company behind My Brother's Keeper, alleging there was an episode where Zola appeared without her usual voice because she was sick.

Meanwhile, @mihlali_0505 explained why productions may struggle when cast members fall ill, writing:

"If ONE person is ill, in this industry and is suppose to be on a scene that is being shot that day - it means there's no work for everyone."

Despite the online buzz, Zola has not publicly elaborated on the post or confirmed what inspired it.

Zola's Throwback Date Goes Viral

Recently Briefly News reported that actress Zola Nombona had social media laughing after sharing a hilarious throwback from her matric dance. She posted a photo with her former date and jokingly claimed she was a victim, playfully roasting him over his memorable hairstyle and outfit.

The light-hearted post quickly went viral, with fans joining in on the jokes while others reminisced about their own awkward matric dance memories. Zola's sense of humour and willingness to laugh at the past won praise from followers, who flooded the comments with laughing emojis and witty reactions.

Source: Briefly News