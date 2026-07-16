The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has heard why the Investigative Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) investigated certain cases

IDAC acted on claims made by National Coloured Congress leader, Fadiel Adams, about senior officers in Crime Intelligence

Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga questioned Colonel Brian Padayachee about IDAC's decision to investigate the claims by Adams

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The Madlanga Commission hears how IDAC investigated claims made by Fadiel Adams after SAPS found them to be too vague to follow up on. Image: @mbalis_bakery/ @ParliamentofRSA

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Byron Pillay, a Briefly News journalist, has dedicated a decade to reporting on the South African political landscape, crime, and social issues. He worked as a newspaper journalist for 10 years before transitioning to online.

GAUTENG — The Madlanga Commission has heard how the Investigative Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) acted on complaints lodged by Fadiel Adams that were initially rejected by the South African Police Service (SAPS).

IDAC senior investigator Colonel Brian Padayachee testified before the Commission on 16 July 2026, where he discussed cases opened by the National Coloured Congress leader against senior crime intelligence officers.

Padayachee confirmed that the high-profile arrests of Crime Intelligence head Lieutenant General Dumisani Khumalo and several of his colleagues stemmed directly from a Section 27 referral affidavit submitted by Adams.

SAPS initially rejected Adams' complaints

Adams opened multiple cases in Cape Town and Soweto in 2024, alleging that senior crime intelligence officials were engaged in corruption and the defeating of the ends of justice. The matters were escalated to SAPS' Legal Services Division, which concluded that the complaints lacked sufficient detail.

"The dockets are sparse on details and based solely on unsubstantiated hearsay evidence, which makes it difficult to determine the merits of the allegations and to identify the correct charges. The current information contained in the documents is scanty and too vague to formulate charges against any suspects," the legal division found.

Despite this finding, IDAC later took up the matter, leading to the arrest of Khumalo and other officers on charges of fraud and corruption. The charges related to the allegedly unlawful appointment of Brigadier Dineo Mokwele to a senior role within crime intelligence, despite her allegedly lacking the required policing and management experience.

Adams' affidavit had accused crime intelligence leadership of orchestrating the "systematic capture of the Criminal Intelligence division" by manipulating promotion and security vetting processes in her favour.

Commission questions the basis for a criminal probe

Commissioners challenged Padayachee on whether Adams' affidavit contained enough substance to justify a criminal corruption investigation, with Commissioner Sesi Baloyi suggesting the matter resembled an irregular human resources dispute rather than a corruption case. Baloyi questioned why vague suspicion was treated as sufficient grounds to investigate the secret service fund.

Chairperson Justice Mbuyiseli Madlanga pressed Padayachee directly.

"Just because Mr Adams says he suspects [something] without substantiating, then for you that's sufficient. How can that be?"

Padayachee defended his conduct, arguing that the broader context pointed to a coordinated and unlawful scheme, and maintained that he acted in good faith based on his understanding of how crime intelligence operated.

Cyril Ramaphosa concerned by situation at IDAC

Briefly News reported that President Cyril Ramaphosa was concerned about Advocate Andrea Johnson's situation at IDAC.

As calls for action resonated across social media, South Africans were left questioning whether the President's monitoring would translate into decisive measures.

Source: Briefly News