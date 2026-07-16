Miss SA 2025 second runner-up Karabo Mareka launched legal action against an anonymous X account called Salties_unmasked over defamatory posts

The account made damaging allegations about Mareka's career and personal life, including claims she was fired from United Airlines

Her talent management agency, 140 Media Group, confirmed lawyers have been briefed to protect her reputation

Miss SA contestant took action against X posts. Image: karabomareka

Source: Instagram

Miss South Africa 2025 second runner-up Karabo Mareka is fighting back after a string of damaging posts about her circulated online. Her talent management agency, 140 Media Group, confirmed that legal counsel has been briefed and that active steps are being taken to defend her name.

The posts in question originated from an anonymous X account operating under the handle "Salties_unmasked". The account levelled several serious allegations against Mareka, touching on her career, personal relationships, and conduct, none of which the agency has acknowledged as having any basis in fact.

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Karabo Mareka takes legal action

Mosa Kaiser, founder and CEO of 140 Media Group, was unequivocal in her response.

Among the allegations circulating online was a claim that Mareka had been dismissed by United Airlines after the airline supposedly discovered she had misrepresented her reasons for travelling to South Africa to compete in the Miss SA pageant. The agency has not dignified that claim with a direct rebuttal, describing the posts as "entirely fabricated and malicious falsehoods."

Karabo Mareka's aviation career

Mareka's journey in aviation is well documented. She relocated to the United States in 2019, initially working as an au pair before carving out a path as a flight attendant. She eventually rose to become a qualified cabin host for VistaJet, a private aviation company catering to high-end clientele.

Following her participation in the Miss SA pageant, she did return to her position at United Airlines. She later chose to resign of her own accord, according to 140 Media Group, after deciding that commercial aviation no longer aligned with her personal goals.

The agency stressed that the legal process is now underway, with the firm reserving all rights available to Mareka, including those related to defamation and connected legal causes of action.

Karabo Mareka responded to X posts. Image: karabomareka

Source: Instagram

Rachel Kolisi supports Miss SA 2026 top 24 contestant

Meanwhile, Briefly News previously reported that Rachel Kolisi endorsed one of the Miss SA 2026 hopefuls days before voting closed.

The Top 24 includes professionals such as doctors, lawyers, engineers, accountants, and creatives.

Source: Briefly News