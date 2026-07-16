A video captured elephants wandering through a hospital corridor, sending the internet into a frenzy

The clip, shared by Chasty on Facebook, showed the large animals moving past rows of red chairs in a dimly lit hallway

Viewers could not contain their laughter, flooding the comments with jokes about the unexpected hospital visitors

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Wild elephants caused quite a stir after a video emerged showing the animals roaming the corridors of a hospital in an unidentified location. The clip, posted on 14 July 2026, spread rapidly online as viewers struggled to believe what they were seeing.

Elephants entered a healthcare facility in a video. Image: Chasty / Facebook

Source: UGC

Filmed from behind a doorway, the shaky, low-light footage captures the enormous silhouettes of elephants moving through a tiled hospital hallway lined with red plastic chairs. The filmer appears to be observing cautiously from a distance, adding to the tense, almost surreal atmosphere of the footage. As the clip progresses, the animals shift deeper into the corridor, their bulk and trunk-like features unmistakable even through the blurry lens.

Facebook user Chasty shared the video of the elephants. The stark contrast between the sterile medical environment and the wild animals moving through it is what made the video impossible to ignore, tapping into both shock and humour in equal measure. Watch the elephants roam the hospital corridor here:

Mzansi reacts to the elephant visitors

Viewers could not hold back, and the comments section quickly became a highlight of its own:

Petrus Fourie wrote:

"Can we address the elephant in the room."

Adrian Hubert Peacock joked:

"Elephants breaking into a hospital will turn anyone into a Metal vocalist..."

Emmy Laz suggested:

"Let them start at triage. They need to have their BP checked before proceeding to the doctor's room. 💯"

Primrose Chikuni added:

"They probably wanted to have the blood pressure checked man🤣"

Martin Kamwanga offered practical advice:

"Just direct them to vet than chasing them"

Kawthur Rayna imagined:

"Mama is bringing her baby for a flu check-up."

Santie Theron PerfumeFrenzy quipped:

"Poor patient in that room surely had a clean bed change after that visit"

Other Briefly News stories about elephants

A harrowing encounter at Kruger National Park where a bull elephant nearly injured tourists during a game drive.

South Africans were stunned by scenes at Kruger National Park, where a reckless driver confronted a large bull elephant, ignoring crucial safety protocols.

A heart-stopping incident where wildlife photographer Heiko Denker found himself in danger as an elephant charged his safari group in Botswana.

Source: Briefly News