Ruben van Heerden's long wait for a Springbok call has finally come to an end after years of perseverance

The Stormers lock has revealed how one career move helped revive his international ambitions and put him back in contention

Years of frustration have given way to the biggest opportunity of Ruben van Heerden's rugby career as he prepares for his debut

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Ruben van Heerden’s journey to the green and gold is a story of pure perseverance. Image: Steve Haag - Nations Championship

Source: Getty Images

Ruben van Heerden will complete one of South African rugby's longest waits for a Springbok debut when he takes the field against Wales in Durban on Saturday, 18 July. Seven years after his promising career appeared to stall, the Stormers lock has finally earned his chance in the green and gold.

Ruben van Heerden rewarded for perseverance

Van Heerden was widely tipped for Springbok honours after representing SA Schools, the Junior Springboks and SA A in 2017. However, the senior call-up never came despite spells with the Bulls, Sharks and England's Exeter Chiefs.

Speaking to IOL, Van Heerden said he never lost faith in achieving his goal.

"I always felt I could get there, and it has always been my goal. You just try and do your best, control the controllables, and if it happens, it happens. Now it is happening, and I am very grateful for it," he said.

He added:

"Because I had to wait so long, it means so much to me. Those frustrations helped make me the player I am."

Ruben van Heerden will make his Springbok debut against Wales after years of perseverance. Image: Steve Haag - Nations Championship

Source: Getty Images

Stormers move proved decisive

Van Heerden credited his move to the Stormers in 2022 for helping revive his Springbok ambitions.

"The trust shown to me by the coaching staff there really helped me get to where I am today," he said.

The 28-year-old admitted hearing his name in the Springbok squad was a mixture of shock and excitement as he prepares to make his long-awaited Test debut.

Van Heerden now has the opportunity to turn years of patience into a memorable start to his Springbok career when South Africa hosts Wales this weekend.

World Rugby rule changes could reshape the Springboks' scrum battle

Briefly News previously reported that former Springboks coach Nick Mallett believes changes to the way World Rugby officials manage scrums are reducing the influence of specialist scrummagers such as Wilco Louw.

He argued that modern tighthead props are now expected to contribute far more around the field than simply dominate the set-piece.

Source: Briefly News