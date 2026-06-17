Nicki Minaj has answered a striking question about the Illuminati, and whether it is just a group of powerful people or if there is more to it

On The Bryce Crawford Podcast , the Starships rapper gave a very jaw-dropping answer that divided the internet

Using her personal experiences as a multi-million dollar rapper, who has gone mainstream, her response had many fans questioning everything

Nicki Minaj answered a tough question about the Illuminati. Image: Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

American multi-award-winning rapper Nicki Minaj has responded to speculations about the existence of the so-called Illuminati.

In a podcast interview, Minaj got real about her personal experiences, which made her assume that such a society exists. However, her method of answering the question left many members of the online community sceptical.

Is the Illuminati real, according to Nicki Minaj?

A viral clip from her interview on The Bryce Crawford Podcast, the host asked her whether the secret society is real, asking if they really do control things in the music industry.

"Is the Illuminati real? Like, is there actually a group of powerful people that control everything?" Bryce Crawford asks.

Minaj did not shy away from answering the question, saying there has been a group of elites who have targeted her career and made things difficult for her.

"My situation is very personal," she starts. "There definitely is a group of people who have made things very difficult for me. But I don't know if they are the Illuminati or what they are. But I always looked at it as a personal issue, like that person does not really like me, and they happen to be in a powerful position, and they were able to use their influence to make people go against me," she said without mentioning any names.

Nicki has never been one to be silenced in voicing her frustrations with the industry, so her allegations are nothing new.

"I never looked at it like there was a powerful secret society against me. But who knows, it could be!" she giggled.

The clip below was shared by the popular American blog page, TMZ, with the caption:

"Nicki Minaj just dove into one of music's juiciest conspiracy theories -- the Illuminati."

Fans have their say

The debate around the Illuminati or secret society has been going on for decades, with almost every era of music being tainted by the allegations. The usage of symbols in rappers' music videos, phrases, and even hinting at being a part of society was not enough to sway the public away from believing their true existence.

Nicki Minaj answers questions about the Illuminati. Image: Taylor Hill/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Below are some of the views and opinions of sceptical users, who gave mixed reactions to Minaj's post:

mattykevs joked:

"She IS the Illuminati. Thats Nicholas Miraj."

youwillbecurse shared:

"I love nicki i feel so bad for how people bully her and her family."

quis_007 alleged:

"Jay Z and Roc Nation have been sabotaging her ever since 2018, when they wanted to manage her, and she turned them down. She has been a target, allegedly."

youwillbecurse shared:

"The interview is really good. I hope Barbz know we're getting a Christian album."

badbeachxo quoted a Minaj song:

"She's beating around the bush so hard, the answer is yes. She herself said, "I graduated summa cum laude, that's why they think I'm in the Illuminati."

Cardi to sue over Nicki Minaj bot

In a previous report from Briefly News, in February 2026, Cardi B threatened to sue Alex Bruesewitz, an adviser linked to U.S. President Donald Trump, following his claims on X (Twitter).

Cardi B doubled down on her lawsuit threat and insulted Bruesewitz, saying she would still sue him.

Source: Briefly News