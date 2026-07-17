A circulating APOP tracklist suggests Tyla has enlisted South African stars Mawhoo and Babalwa M for two exciting collaborations

Mawhoo is reportedly featured on Crazy of Me , while Babalwa M appears on I Don't Care ahead of the album's 24 July release

Fans are applauding Tyla for spotlighting local talent, with many saying they can't wait to hear the much-talked-about collaborations

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Fans are excited after Mawhoo and Babalwa were reportedly listed on Tyla's upcoming 'APOP' album.

Source: Instagram

Tyla's upcoming album APOP is already generating plenty of excitement, and South Africans have even more reason to celebrate. A tracklist making the rounds on social media suggests that award-winning singers Mawhoo and Babalwa M will feature on the project, which is expected to drop on 24 July. Fans are thrilled at the possibility of seeing the stars collaborate on one of the year's most anticipated albums.

Tracklist sparks excitement online

An X user, @sinaking_1, shared what appears to be part of APOP's tracklist. According to the post, Mawhoo features on track 12, Crazy of Me, while Babalwa M appears on track 13, I Don't Care.

The screenshot also lists Swedish pop star Zara Larsson as a feature on She Did It Again. The post quickly gained traction as music lovers dissected the reported collaborations and counted down to the album's release.

See the tracklist in the X post below:

Fans love the local collaborations

Fans are excited about the upcoming collaboration. Image: Tyla

Source: Instagram

Many social media users praised Tyla for reportedly keeping the project rooted in Africa despite her growing international success. Others admitted they were especially eager to hear Mawhoo's contribution.

One fan wrote:

"I'm seated for the mawhoo feature."

Another commented:

"im so happy she kept apop african."

A third added:

"Love what Tyla's doing."

Others couldn't hide their excitement, with one saying:

"I'm actually excited for this. OMFG,"

while another predicted:

"oh mawhoo about to carry!"

South Africans counting down to release day

APOP will bring together some of the country's biggest musical talents on one global stage. The reported features from Mawhoo and Babalwa M have only heightened anticipation, with fans eager to hear how the collaborations will sound when the album arrives on 24 July. Until then, social media continues buzzing as supporters wait for Tyla to officially unveil the complete project.

Tyla dismisses viral Roc Nation rumours

Recently Briefly News reported that grammy-winning South African star Tyla has shut down rumours that she signed with Jay-Z's Roc Nation after speculation spread across social media and online reports.

The singer addressed the claims on her Instagram Story, saying she is not signed to the label and instead used the opportunity to remind fans that her upcoming album, APOP, will be released on 24 July 2026. Her response sparked fresh reactions from fans, with many praising her for quickly clearing up the misinformation

Source: Briefly News