A teaser of Makhadzi's unreleased song Jonasi has taken over X, with fans already convinced the hitmaker has another smash in the making

The singer looked in her element as she vibed to the upbeat track in a lively preview

Fans couldn't hide their excitement, with many declaring the song a future hit

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Makhadzi sends fans into a frenzy with 'Jonasi' song preview. Image: Makhadzi

Source: Getty Images

Makhadzi knows exactly how to get her fans talking. The award-winning singer has sparked excitement after a video of her vibing to what appears to be an unreleased song titled Jonasi surfaced on X.

Although the track has not been officially announced, the catchy preview has already won over social media users, many of whom believe the Limpopo star is gearing up to deliver another dance anthem.

Makhadzi previews new 'Jonasi' song

Popular X user @mr_shimmy shared the clip with the caption: "Makhadzi was cooking a song about 'Jonasi' last night... this one is gonna make us dance."

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Although Makhadzi has not officially announced the song, the preview has already generated plenty of excitement online, with many saying the infectious beat has hit potential.

See the preview of the song in the X post below:

Fans already predict another dance anthem.

Fans flooded social media with praise after hearing the catchy 'Jonasi' teaser. Image: Makhadzi

Source: Instagram

The comments section quickly filled with praise as social media users gave the teaser their stamp of approval.

@The_Villager... wrote:

"This one is a superstar."

@Ron_YNWA commented:

"She's really good."

@Thato_Chidi added:

"This is fire 🔥"

Social media can't wait for the full release

More fans continued sharing their excitement after watching the preview.

@collinsndl17392 joked:

"I'm sure Shebe would add his 🔥🔥."

Meanwhile, @jabumamba3 commented:

"Certified ndzilo. 🔥🔥🔥"

With fans already calling it a future dance hit, anticipation is growing for Makhadzi to officially release Jonasi. If the energetic preview is anything to go by, the singer could have another crowd favourite on her hands.

Fans await Makhadzi and Sho Madjozi collaboration

Recently Briefly News reported that Makhadzi and Sho Madjozi have sent social media into overdrive after teasing what appears to be a highly anticipated collaboration. The two award-winning musicians shared a lively video together, fueling speculation that new music is on the way.

While they kept details under wraps, fans flooded the comments with excitement, saying the pairing is long overdue and expressing confidence that the song will be a massive hit.

Source: Briefly News