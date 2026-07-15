Makhadzi and Sho Madjozi have sparked widespread excitement after a video of them dancing together fuelled speculation that they are working on a new music collaboration

The duo impressed fans with their smooth and effortless Xibelani dance moves

Social media users flooded X with positive reactions, saying the pair could deliver a festive dance anthem if the teased collaboration becomes a reality

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Makhadzi and Sho Madjozi impressed fans with their smooth Xibelani dance moves in a viral video.

Source: Instagram

A video of award-winning musicians Makhadzi and Sho Madjozi dancing together has set social media buzzing, with many convinced the two stars are working on new music. The clip, which has been making the rounds on X, shows the singers effortlessly performing the traditional Xibelani dance while smiling and enjoying the moment.

Although neither artist has officially confirmed a collaboration, fans believe the chemistry on display is a strong hint that something exciting is on the way.

Viral dance video gets fans talking

The video quickly gained traction after X user @Miz_Ruraltarain shared it with the caption:

"Whatever Sho Madjozi and Makhadzi are cooking up, I am absolutely here for it! They make the Xibelani look incredibly smooth and effortless."

The post attracted thousands of views as social media users admired the pair's dance skills and speculated about a possible collaboration. Many agreed that the two artists complement each other perfectly and would make an exciting musical duo.

See the video in the X post below:

Fans praise their xibelani moves

Social media users believe Makhadzi and Sho Madjozi are teasing an exciting new music collaboration.

Source: Instagram

The comment section was filled with admiration for the stars' performance.

@hazelkotu commented:

"It's refreshing to see celebrities in the wild."

@FhujIii commented:

"Limpopo girls we up."

@Sosie2a commented:

"They make it look simple."

Replying to the comment @Miz_Ruraltarain wrote:

"So smooth and easy kgane no lol."

Others simply admired the performance, with @Tsele_MK commenting:

"Beautiful."

Meanwhile, @Perccmusic1 shared:

"They cooking something nice."

Supporters hope a hit is on the way

Many users believe the video is teasing an upcoming release. @afrika_southern predicted:

"We might have a busy dancing Christmas."

Echoing the excitement, @Miz_Ruraltarain added:

"It's beautiful and electrifying."

While Makhadzi and Sho Madjozi have yet to reveal what they have been working on, the viral clip has already raised expectations.

If the reactions online is anything to go by, fans are more than ready to see the two powerhouse performers join forces on what could become one of South Africa's biggest dance anthems.

Singer addresses boycott calls

Recently Briefly News reported that Makhadzi publicly apologised and pleaded for forgiveness after facing backlash and calls to boycott her 2026 One Woman Show over controversial remarks she made during a performance.

The award-winning singer admitted she had made a mistake, expressed regret for offending fans and urged supporters not to abandon her, saying she had learned from the incident and remained committed to making her upcoming concert a success.

Source: Briefly News