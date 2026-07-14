A short video of Zari Hassan circulated on X on 13 July 2026, with fans questioning whether she had undergone a facelift

The clip sparked heated debate, with some netizens defending the businesswoman and others insisting the look was too dramatic to be makeup alone

Zari, who recently made headlines alongside Shakib Lutaaya, trended as thousands weighed in on her changing appearance

A video of Zari Hassan's face sparked facelift rumours. Photos: @Zari the bosslady

Source: Facebook

A 12-second video of Ugandan-Tanzanian businesswoman and socialite Zari Hassan has set social media ablaze, with thousands of users speculating that she has gone under the knife.

These rumours of Zari getting a facelift started after she made headlines alongside Shakib Lutaaya, with fans expressing surprise that the pair appear stronger than ever following divorce speculation.

The video that sparked Zari's facelift debates

The clip, which surfaced on X on 13 July 2026, racked up a staggering 277,900 views as fans debated whether Zari's altered appearance pointed to a facelift.

The post came from X user @MrsBlucy6, who did not hold back her opinion and kicked off a wave of reactions from across East Africa and beyond.

"Having so much money sometimes is bad 🤢 because what kind of face lift is this Zari."

In the short clip, the text "Enfiler, enfilé, Michael Jackson enfilé" appears on screen, a reference that fans interpreted as a direct nod to plastic surgery comparisons.

The dramatic change around Zari's eyes drew the most attention, with many arguing that no makeup or wig could produce such a result.

When one commenter, @Daki Tah, suggested it was "makeup and wig strands," @MrsBlucy6 pushed back firmly:

"Noo way, No make up and wig can make the eyes like for a fox."

See the post that started the facelift debate here.

Public reactions to Zari's facelift

Reactions from netizens were swift and varied:

@TooMuchDora:

"It's the shadow that made that lift"

@MrsBlucy6:

"😂 Jawo, can put it on u we see"

@KabugoHami51533:

"Now this is real suffering 😭"

@MrsBlucy6:

"She is looking weird"

Zari, often referred to as "The Boss Lady," has not publicly responded to the facelift speculations.

Zari is one of the most recognisable celebrity figures in Uganda and Tanzania. She built her profile through business ventures and high-profile relationships, like her dating late Bongo Flava star Ivan Semwanga, her long public romance with Diamond Platnumz, and her recent marriage and divorce from Shakib.

Zari Hassan without and with make up. Photos: @ZaariTheBossLady

Source: Facebook

Zari Hassan demands respect

Briefly News shared details about Zari Hassan's firm stance against being compared to Jonasi Gomora, the character in The Polygamist known for his tumultuous relationships.

This response comes amidst Zari's recent divorce, in which she emphasised her commitment to being a loyal partner and challenged the negative perceptions surrounding her dating history.

Source: Briefly News