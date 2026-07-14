Multi-award winning content creator Ghost Hlubi posted a video with Seemah that quickly racked up over 50K likes on Instagram

The post humorously referenced 59 breakups, 132 apologies and thousands of arguments, hinting at a long and eventful relationship between the two

Fans flooded the comments section, with one writing that the pair are 'DJing our hearts'

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Ghost Hlubi and Seemah get cosy in video and pictures. Photos: @Ghost.hlubi

Source: Facebook

Popular content creator Khanya "Ghost" Hlubi, who has a whopping net worth of R55 million, sent the internet into a frenzy after posting a cosy video alongside fellow creator Seemah.

Ghost added a caption that cheekily tallied up the highs and lows of what appears to be a very eventful relationship.

Ghost and Seemah's online chemistry

The post by Ghost on Instagram, shared on 13 July 2026, has already pulled in over 50,600 likes and nearly 550 comments. The caption read:

"Us after 59 breakups, 132 sorries, 290 i love yous, 5,328 arguments, & getting our families involved"

The sheer specificity of those numbers is what got everyone talking. Ghost's own comment underneath was a string of teary-eyed emojis, letting the video do the rest of the talking.

Both Ghost Hlubi and Seemah have built large, loyal followings as content creators, and whenever the two appear together, their audiences pay close attention.

The warmth on display in this particular clip gave fans little doubt about the nature of their bond, with the cuddles and closeness sparking widespread conversation about whether the two are officially an item.

Public reactions to Seemah and Ghost

Seemah herself dropped into the comments, responding with a teary and skull emoji combo, the kind of reaction that fans read as equal parts overwhelmed and amused.

One top comment, from @ladydu_sa, captured the mood perfectly:

"You guys are DJing our hearts 😭"

That comment alone earned 5,450 likes. Another commenter, @6lingg, playfully questioned the math:

"Why so little I love yous 😭"

@freshbykudy:

"love will always win❤️"

@ali_tats_:

"I love this relationship wow❤️🔥"

@sirgabrielmapasa:

"Ya ne...😅 kore we are involved in this"

@deborah_moro22 made a reference to Netflix's series, The Polygamist:

"Jonasi and Essie 😂"

The reference to families being involved clearly struck a nerve, with many fans feeling personally invested in the pair's journey. Ghost Hlubi, a multi-award winning content creator, has a gift for making his audience feel like insiders. This post was no different.

See Ghost's post on Instagram that had Mzansi feeling all the feels.

Ghost Hlubi and Seemah. Photos: @Ghost.hlubi, @S.eemah_x

Source: Facebook

Seemah responds to dating rumours

Briefly News also highlighted facts about Seemah's recent statements concerning the rumors of her rekindling a romance with Ghost.

In a candid social media address, she firmly dismissed claims of a relationship, urging fans to respect her privacy amidst ongoing speculation about her love life.

Source: Briefly News