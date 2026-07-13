A ginger cat in Zhoushan, China, calmly squared up to a cobra that reared up and spread its hood in a defensive stance

Rather than retreating, the cat swatted at the snake with its paw and even looked away mid-standoff, leaving viewers stunned

The viral clip drew thousands of comments from people who could not believe the cat's sheer confidence

The picture on the left showed the snake and cat facing each other. Image: @accuweather

Source: TikTok

A ginger cat in Zhoushan, China, became an unlikely internet sensation after footage of it standing its ground against a cobra went viral on 19 June. The clip, credited to SWNS via Getty, was filmed in a sun-drenched field scattered with yellow wildflowers and pine trees. In it, a cobra rears up and spreads its hood in a full defensive display.

The cat does not retreat. Instead, it inches closer, takes a slow swipe at the snake with one paw, and at one point casually glances away mid-confrontation, as if entirely unbothered. The snake eventually backed down and slithered off.

Why cats hold their own against snakes

Several viewers in the comments pointed to science to explain what the footage showed. A cat's reaction speed is reportedly up to twice as fast as that of a snake, giving it a significant physical edge in close encounters. Both animals share similar shaped pupils, which some commenters found curious, while others simply described it as cats being built differently.

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The moment posted by the account @accuweather the cat turned its head away while the cobra was still hooded became the clip's defining image online. Viewers struggled to believe the animal's calm, and the comment section filled up quickly.

Watch the TikTok video below:

The internet cannot get over this cat

Salviahoe said:

"The audacity to look away. 😂 I love cats."

Mr.Jeff_35 reacted:

"Cat looked back at us like 'this really what scares yall?'"

$kinnyboi_ev wrote:

"Bro was so confident he turned his head around for like 4 seconds. Insane aura"

Sherah added:

"He's like, I remember you in my Egyptian days."

thomas shared:

"Fun fact: a cat's reaction speed is up to two times faster than that of snakes"

MommaKayy laughed:

"That snake really slithered away like 'I ain't got the time for this.' 🤣"

Kaisyn joked:

"Brah prolly named muffins or sum doing this."

peaceofmind1327 admitted:

"Am I the only one who worried for that cat?"

Nick H summed it up:

"Cobra turned around and left like 'I'm done with this.' 😂"

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Source: Briefly News