Seemah broke her silence on social media after rumours spread that she and Ghost were getting back together

The influencer addressed the speculation directly, leaving fans with mixed reactions

X users flooded the comments with their thoughts on the alleged rekindled romance

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Seemah addressed the rumours surrounding Ghost. Image: Seemah

Source: Instagram

Seemah has had enough of the rumours. The social media personality stepped forward to address swirling speculation that she and her ex, Ghost, are back together romantically.

Taking to social media, Seemah shut down the chatter with a direct response, making her stance clear to anyone who had been following the gossip. Her message came after the rekindling rumours picked up serious steam online, drawing attention from fans and critics alike.

Seemah sets the record straight

Seemah addressed the speculation through a series of Instagram Stories after social media users linked her recent outing with Ghost to claims that they had rekindled their romance.

In one post, she revealed why she had ended things with her most recent partner, saying he had warned her that he would eventually hurt her because he is not faithful. She explained that she did not walk away from the relationship without reason and urged people to stop making assumptions about her love life.

She later dismissed claims that Ghost is her rebound, writing that she never even confirmed they were dating again.

"I'm not using ANYONE as a rebound. I don't even remember confirming I'm dating Ghost... We just had a great time together this weekend. No ONE CONFIRMED ANYTHING."

She said.

Mzansi reacts to Seemah's explanation

Fans remain divided over Seemah and Ghost. Image: Seemah

Source: Instagram

While some social media users accepted Seemah's explanation, others remained convinced there was more to the story.

@ongathembeki commented:

"Seemah and Ghost Hlubi are meant to be 😭😭😭" Referring to her Instagram Stories,

@KhananiShingan1 wrote:

"Lol that's the guy she's talking about on F1."

Others questioned the timeline of her relationships. @shenseastan said:

"Woah woah!! The guy who told her he'll hurt her is the one she was dating a few weeks ago? The one she went to the Metros with?"

Meanwhile, @Sanelenkos7 admitted they had judged her too quickly:

"I hate that I judged her bandla. She should have removed him from her profile then."

Not everyone was convinced. @LsgMT commented:

"She already caught feelings with this one with 'we just having fun'. Lmao, she is gonna be a laughing stock all over again."

Another user, @JustForTwees, joked:

"Seemah & Naqueeda love playing in our faces neh"

The rumours are far from over

Although Seemah insists there is no romance to confirm with Ghost, her latest posts have done little to quiet the speculation. Instead, they have sparked even more debate online, with fans dissecting her every word and trying to piece together the timeline of her relationships.

For now, Seemah maintains that she is simply asking for privacy, while Mzansi continues to keep a close watch on her love life.

Seemah's DJ debut divides Mzansi

Recently Briefly News reported that Seemah's first DJ performance sparked mixed reactions after a video of her behind the decks went viral on social media. While some users praised the content creator for confidently pursuing a new career and encouraged her to keep improving, others criticised her performance, saying she looked too tense and questioned whether she was actually mixing music.

Despite the backlash, many supporters defended Seemah, saying it was her first gig and that she deserved time to grow as a DJ.

Source: Briefly News