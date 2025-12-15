South African popular influencer Seemah attended her first gigs after launching her DJing career

It's official, the popular content creator and influencer Seemah has launched her DJing career and began getting booked for gigs this past weekend.

On Sunday, 14 December 2025, the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula decided to post a video of the star who was dragged for her involvement in the Russia scandal, playing her set at an unknown club.

The clip quickly garnered many views and likes on social media shortly after the gossipmonger shared it. In the video, Zillewizzy and Jessica Mashaba were seen supporting the content creator in the background.

SA weighs in on Seemah's DJing skills

Shortly after the video of the star showing off her DJing skills on social media, many netizens decided to weigh in on her talent by flooding the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@Tshilisano_Mdau said:

"She didn’t wanna forget what she practiced."

@YuliyaPetrenkoo wrote:

"Seemah’s focused energy behind the decks — looks like she’s in full-on 'no-nonsense' mode while mixing."

@Noma99177 responded:

"She is just focused shem, she doesn’t want to make mistakes, as time goes on, she is going to be free."

@NandiZuluRoyal replied:

"She should have just stayed at home."

@Moshe_Meso commented:

"They told her to act serious, it will make her seem like she knows what she's doing."

@ZeterZA stated:

"Seemah looks tense while working on the decks. She is an upcoming DJ, the crowd response could be overwhelming at times."

@elvis_bandz shared:

"Okay, did you hear anything in the song change? Or she’s just playing the song, touching buttons."

@itsssthulsss questioned:

"Why is everyone and their mother turning to DJing? Is there something we don’t know? Does it pay well?"

@peendy_Lwandle tweeted:

"She's boring, but secure your bag, girl. We support this kind of hustle."

Who is Seemah?

Seemah, whose real name is Sima Mangolwane, is a popular South African social media influencer, content creator (especially on TikTok), podcaster, and singer known for her comedic skits and lifestyle content, recently expanding into DJing and business.

Originally from Khayelitsha, she gained fame for viral videos, including a staged fainting incident, and has navigated controversies like the Alabuga scandal, while growing her brand across platforms like TikTok and Instagram and venturing into music.

Cyan Boujee exposes Seemah's bank balance

In a previous report from Briefly News, Cyan Boujee had previously exposed her rival, Seemah's bank balance, after accessing her emails.

The ladies haven't been on good terms for some time, and it appears that their feud is only getting worse. Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions.

