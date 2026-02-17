Singer Makhadzi has made a full recovery following the car accident she was involved in on New Year's Eve

Makhadzi previously released a statement revealing that the doctors cleared her to return to stage performing

Now, in another update, the singer has announced her upcoming project and the date, sharing an inspirational message

After a terrible car accident, which left her hospitalised, Makhadzi was told she would have to kiss the stage goodbye for 10 weeks.

Now, in a triumphant return, Makhadzi revealed that she has made a full recovery, and the doctors gave her the greenlight. She did not just leave fans hanging. On Tuesday, 17 February 2026, Makhadzi shared new photos, promoting an exciting new project, and fans are here for it.

Makhadzi prepares to return to the stage

Matorokisi hitmaker Makhadzi was involved in an accident on New Year's Eve in 2025. Giving fans a little bit of insight into a dark time in her life, Makhadzi said she was in a dark place, but has overcome it.

She also excited legions of her fans when she announced her upcoming project and the date it will drop.

"Suddenly, it was dark. My eyes couldn’t see, but God gave me his candle to continue seeing the roads of my journey. My future is still brighter than before. EP DROPPING 30 March," she announced.

Makhadzi thanks supporters during recovery journey

In a statement shared by Makhadzi Entertainment, it was revealed that the singer went for a check-up on Friday, 13 February and came back with positive news.

"Makhadzi Entertainment confirms that as of Friday, 13 February 2026, Makhadzi has been cleared to return to work by her doctors. Makhadzi went for a checkup on Friday morning in Polokwane after which she was given a green light to continue with her work. The doctors are happy with her recovery, and after going through all the checks, they are satisfied with her recovery."

Makhadzi also shared a few words, saying that she was feeling good and in high spirits. She even thanked some people for helping her.

"I am feeling good and would like to thank all the staff members, the nurses, and the doctors from Netcare, Pholosho in Polokwane for taking care of me from day one. I would also like to thank the Minister of Sport, Mr Gayton Mackenzie; Limpopo Premier, Dr Phophi Ramathuba and her executive; Polokwane Mayor Clir John Mpe; my family, my mother and my father; my team; fellow artists; The AFRIMA's: Munguambe foundation and all my followers for all the prayers and messages of support," Makhadzi was quoted saying.

