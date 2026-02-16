South African singer Makhadzi has announced her return to the main stage after she was involved in a car accident

Through her company, Makhadzi Entertainment, the singer revealed that she has been cleared by the doctors to perform again

Matorokisi hitmaker, Makhadzi, was hospitalised in December after she was hit by a car, with doctors giving her months of rest

South African singer Makhadzi is set to return to the stage. After the car accident on 31 December 2025, Makhadzi was left hospitalised, with doctors giving her 10 weeks of rest and stay away from the stage.

Now, it seems as though the doctors have cleared Makhadzi as she showed signs of a fast recovery.

Makhadzi returns to the stage

In a statement shared by her entertainment company, Makhadzi Entertainment, the Matorokisi hitmaker revealed that she went for a check-up on Friday, 13 February and came back with positive news.

"Makhadzi Entertainment confirms that as of Friday, 13 February 2026, Makhadzi has been cleared to return to work by her doctors. Makhadzi went for a checkup on Friday morning in Polokwane after which she was given a green light to continue with her work. The doctors are happy with her recovery, and after going through all the checks, they are satisfied with her recovery."

In her words, Makhadzi said she was feeling good and in high spirits. She thanked a select group of people who aided her recovery.

"I am feeling good and would like to thank all the staff members, the nurses, and the doctors from Netcare, Pholosho in Polokwane for taking care of me from day one. I would also like to thank the Minister of Sport, Mr Gayton Mackenzie; Limpopo Premier, Dr Phophi Ramathuba and her executive; Polokwane Mayor Clir John Mpe; my family, my mother and my father; my team; fellow artists; The AFRIMA's: Munguambe foundation and all my followers for all the prayers and messages of support," Makhadzi was quoted saying.

Her team revealed that Makhadzi has been busy in the studio, cooking up some hits, and her fans can expect to hear that soon. Her team has also been working extremely hard to put together her comeback show. She also announced her first show as she returns to the stage, and it will be in Pretoria on 1 May.

"She has been busy making music during her recovery period, and fans can expect new music coming very soon. The team has also been hard at work preparing for her comeback show, which will take place at Fountains, Pretoria, on the 1st of May 2026."

Makhadzi shares positive recovery news

