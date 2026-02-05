Fan-favourite musician and dancer Makhadzi has shared an update on her recovery after her car accident in Limpopo during the festive season

The award-winning songstress has thanked her fans on social media for supporting her

Fans of the singer and songwriter commented on her social media post to comfort her

Musician Makhadzi gives an update after car accident. Images: MakhadziSA

Source: Instagram

Talented musician Makhadzi recently gave an update on her recovery on her social media account following her car accident on 30 December 2025.

The Matorokisi hitmaker previously left social media buzzing when she shared footage of her being discharged from the hospital.

The Limpopo-born entertainer recently gave an update on her recovery on her TikTok account.

Social media users react to Makhadzi's post

Queen Sharon🫅🏻❤️🦋🦋🔐 said:

"Speed recovery. ❤️‍🩹 My love from Namibia 🇳🇦 🩷🫂🙏."

Forever yena... responded:

"Ggt well soon...be strong, we're still praying for you."

Tshililo Makulane wrote:

"Can you hear the message of this song, speedy recovery, my queen?"

Latani🇿🇦 wrote:

"You are healed, my sister, in the name of Jesus Christ."

Elsie Maifadi replied:

"Khadzi, I thank God for protecting you and bringing you back to us. God is power, good forever and ever, amen. 🙏❤️🤍💖💜🌹💐💐✨✨👏👏👏💕💜🤍💞❤️‍🔥🎉🎉🎉🎉🎉 We love you forever ❤️💐💕."

Iamyamkela n.r🎀 said:

"Speed recovery Rhalivhonnaand I see it, with God everything is possible. ❤️."

Tsitsie!💍❤️💜. responded:

"Speedy recovery, hun❤❤."

user9031142608611mulaudzi Ndiv wrote:

"Sorry. fholani Makhadzi 🥰🥰🥰🥰."

D.Alves responded:

"I'm sorry, my friend, we put you in our everyday prayers, fast recovery is what we're wishing for you, and God is watching you, much love🥰🥰🫂."

nokue09 wrote:

"I wish you a speedy recovery ❤️."

Judaida reacted:

"Healing to you, my queen. I’m glad you still get to do your music"

The first said:

"Speedy recovery, kgadzi yanga. God bless you. We love you so much."

Percina Xhirindla Cossa wrote:

"We thank god for your speedy recovery. 🥰🥰Thank you, my fan, my singer❣️❣️💞💕 because I love your songs and you too.🥰🥰 God bless you because there's more to sing and do.🥹🥹I love you so much.😘😘❣️Many kisses😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘😘."

Madisharosapheladi@gama responded:

"We thank 🙏🙏 God for life." 🙏🙏

TSHIKOVHA TFHULU JOEL JOE 3 said:

"Speed recovery🌍 👑."

Loveable girl❤️‍🔥🥹🥹❤️‍🔥❤️ responded:

"My only wish is that Makhadzi must get well soon because she is the only Venda queen of music 💔🥺🥺🥹🥹❤️‍🔥❤️‍🔥Get well soon, our lovely queen 🥹🫶🫶."

Lala_Banda🇧🇼 replied:

"Beautiful song, I listened to it on Apple Music 🥰🥰."

Nomsa wrote:

"Get well soon, my queen 👸."

Dário Javane5/5 said:

"I don't know how well in English, but I want to say that God is with you always, and you will be fine. God bless."

Source: Briefly News