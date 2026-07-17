A payslip shared by career content creator liferesetwithboni showed what a qualified artisan electrician earns in South Africa

The electrician, who holds an N2 qualification and a trade test certificate, pulled in a gross salary of R77,858.47

The viral video sparked a heated debate online about whether trades offer better returns than university degrees

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Boni shares people's payslips from different industries

Source: Facebook

A payslip belonging to a qualified artisan electrician left South Africans stunned after career content creator liferesetwithboni shared it online. The post spread rapidly, reigniting a long-running debate about whether vocational training can outpace a university degree.

The electrician in question holds an N2 qualification and a trade test certificate. For the month shown, their total gross earnings came to R77,858.47. Content creator Boni Xaba shares pay slips of people in different industries to relate a salary transparency.

What made up that figure

The base salary sat at R40,332.21, but a string of allowances and overtime pushed the total significantly higher. The worker clocked 46 hours of double-rate overtime, adding R19,028.53. On top of that came a shift allowance of R5,041.53, a service allowance of R4,033.22, a housing allowance of R3,286.00, a paid public holiday payout of R2,481.98, a production bonus of R2,205.00, a safety bonus of R1,200.00, and a R250 "silly season" bonus. The employer also contributed R2,267.50 towards medical aid and R4,033.22 into a retirement fund.

Trades vs Degrees

The payslip hit a nerve for many South Africans navigating a tough job market and rising student debt. Artisan electricians with an N2 and a trade certificate typically complete a formal apprenticeship before sitting a rigorous trade test, bypassing years of academic study while stepping straight into high-demand roles across mining, manufacturing, and infrastructure.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Netizens stunned at the tax paid

The comments section was lively, with opinions ranging from admiration to frustration:

Racheal N wrote:

"I'm working for the wrong company. 😭😭😭"

Hlahla Oscar said:

"Overtime can make your salary beautiful"

Dimples wrote:

"N2 = Grade 11 for those who don't know."

Okra commented:

"People with N2 are living. Us with N6 are suffering. 😭 They sold us lies, the real fish is N2/N3."

Sebeso shared:

"Government artisans only earning R20k before deductions."

Mshengu added:

"Lapho I have N6 and a trade test but not working. 😕 😏😏"

Mommy pointed out:

"So no one talking about the R21k tax?"

3 Other Briefly News stories about payslips

A hydro power driller from Stilfontein shared his pay slip online, leaving many South Africans shocked by the amount he earned in one month.

A TikToker breaks down a Biokineticist’s payslip showing her net pay and qualifications.

A viral post shares the earnings of a senior lecturer with advanced academic qualifications, offering a rare glimpse into university salaries.

Source: Briefly News