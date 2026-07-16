Instagram travel creator Iana Strydom shared a video showing a hidden jungle deep inside Mariepskop mountain in Limpopo

She drove her Isuzu D-Max up the steep gravel track, expecting sweeping views, but found thick mist instead

Mzansi users flooded the comments, saying they had no idea this eerie jungle scene existed in South Africa

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Screenshots taken from the stunning clip. Image: Iana Strydom

Source: Instagram

Travel creator Iana Strydom shared an Instagram video showing a hidden jungle on Mariepskop mountain near Hoedspruit in Limpopo. The misty footage left Mzansi social media users completely amazed this week.

Strydom set off on a day trip to Mariepskop after locals told her about its incredible views. She drove her Isuzu D-Max bakkie to handle the steep gravel track leading to the summit. The mountain forms part of the Blyde River Canyon area in Limpopo.

A mountain steeped in history

Mariepskop rises 1,947 metres above sea level and ranks among the highest peaks in the northern Drakensberg range. On a clear day, visitors can reportedly see all the way to the Indian Ocean. Strydom arrived in thick mist that swallowed the usual panoramic view instead.

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The peak takes its name from a 19th century Pulana chief called Maripe Mashile. His people once used the plateau as a stronghold during regional conflicts. Locals still refer to the mountain as Thaba ya Moholoholo, meaning the great one.

Instead of open scenery, Strydom found a moody, forest-like world hidden inside the clouds. She described the atmosphere as something from a movie, with dense greenery and eerie stillness. The mountain holds rare plant life, including species found nowhere else on Earth.

Mariepskop alone contains more plant species than Kruger National Park and Table Mountain combined. A military radar station built on the summit in the 1950s helped protect the area. Five vulture species are also known to soar above the mountain’s cliffs.

Her post quickly drew attention from other travel lovers online. Many admitted they had never heard of this secret spot despite living in South Africa. Others praised the scenery and said they now planned their own trip to Mariepskop.

Watch the stunning video below:

Source: Briefly News