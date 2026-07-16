A Botswana woman spent nine hours studying at Mug and Bean and documented every meal she ordered throughout the day

Overall restaurant rating system prioritises food quality and memorable experiences

Viewers flooded the comments debating the food, the prices, and whether staff appreciated the long visit

Botswana woman rated Mug & Beans bottomless hot chocolate 10/10. Image: @lindelwaaa7

Source: TikTok

A Botswana woman turned a long study session into a food review after spending nine hours at Mug and Bean. Viewers were in awe.

TikTok user @lindelwaaa7 shared a photo series on 14 July 2026 showing every meal she ordered in a day, complete with timestamps and ratings. Most meals scored highly, with highlights including a crunchy cookie at 5pm, which she rated 10/10, and crusted chicken strips at 6pm, which received 8/10. The only average-rated meal was her eggs Benedict at 12:30pm. Someone in the comments calculated that a full day of food cost 490 pula, which is over R590, excluding the tip.

"I came to do school work from morning to evening. Here's what I ordered."

Her overall rating was simple:

"Not bad Mug & Bean"

Restaurant Rating System Explained

The system scores restaurants out of 100 using an 80–20 split. The Basics (80 points) focus on food quality: flavour and texture (60), ingredient quality and skill (10), and value (10). The Extras (20 points) measure what makes a restaurant memorable, including service and setting, presentation, creativity or authenticity, and overall uniqueness. Unlike the basics, extras start at zero and reward special experiences beyond just good food.

View the TikTok video below:

Mzansi reacts to the Mug and Bean marathon

The comments section turned into its own conversation, with viewers asking about prices, the food, and even the staff:

@Nkobi:

"Yh 😐 P490 if you were wondering"

@melpherthatonage:

"Kante u just sit and study for that long. It's allowed chomi 😭 I better try this what do I say 😭 or I just place the order and remove my pc"

@Shareen:

"Lets hope the tip was worth it because some of us works in sections so imagine getting their tables which one is not rotating."

@Amiey18Doll:

"Where did you get the cookie"

@UltimateZidane:

"How much is that huge cookie 🍪"

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Source: Briefly News