Independent laboratory testing has detected active chemical residues across 86% of everyday household grocery items

The scientific investigation uncovered multiple highly hazardous agricultural ingredients within popular staple goods and baby food

Major retail corporations responded by stating that the recorded contamination traces remain within legal statutory parameters

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Independent scientific examiners documented extensive trace contamination across a variety of popular agricultural commodities. Image: Tetra Images / George Doyle

Source: Getty Images

A shocking new report has revealed that a significant portion of commonly consumed food items contains trace amounts of agricultural chemicals. Laboratory testing commissioned by the African Centre for Biodiversity (ACB) analysed 43 everyday products purchased between November 2025 and January 2026. The comprehensive scientific screening identified 37 active pesticide ingredients across the food supply chain.

Independent testing sparks health concerns

Most concerning, 13 of the detected components are globally classified as highly hazardous substances, raising fresh alarms regarding long-term public health implications. Local publication The Mail & Guardian reported that chemical residues were present in a wide array of staple products, including maize meal, bread, breakfast cereals, fresh produce, and items explicitly marketed for infants.

The corporate defence response

In one notable instance, a single brand-name tomato sauce product contained 14 distinct chemical traces. Industry groups and prominent manufacturing firms responded to the disclosures by clarifying that the recorded contamination levels do not breach statutory Maximum Residue Limits. Consumers. Safety advocates, however, argue that official regulatory frameworks fail to account for the cumulative health effects of ingesting a chemical cocktail across a daily diet.

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Consumer protection advocates warned that state regulatory limits do not evaluate the long-term health impact of combined chemical ingestion. Image: Alex Green

Source: UGC

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