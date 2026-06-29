Pesticide Traces Detected in 86% of Common South African Food Samples Following Lab Tests
- Independent laboratory testing has detected active chemical residues across 86% of everyday household grocery items
- The scientific investigation uncovered multiple highly hazardous agricultural ingredients within popular staple goods and baby food
- Major retail corporations responded by stating that the recorded contamination traces remain within legal statutory parameters
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A shocking new report has revealed that a significant portion of commonly consumed food items contains trace amounts of agricultural chemicals. Laboratory testing commissioned by the African Centre for Biodiversity (ACB) analysed 43 everyday products purchased between November 2025 and January 2026. The comprehensive scientific screening identified 37 active pesticide ingredients across the food supply chain.
Independent testing sparks health concerns
Most concerning, 13 of the detected components are globally classified as highly hazardous substances, raising fresh alarms regarding long-term public health implications. Local publication The Mail & Guardian reported that chemical residues were present in a wide array of staple products, including maize meal, bread, breakfast cereals, fresh produce, and items explicitly marketed for infants.
The corporate defence response
In one notable instance, a single brand-name tomato sauce product contained 14 distinct chemical traces. Industry groups and prominent manufacturing firms responded to the disclosures by clarifying that the recorded contamination levels do not breach statutory Maximum Residue Limits. Consumers. Safety advocates, however, argue that official regulatory frameworks fail to account for the cumulative health effects of ingesting a chemical cocktail across a daily diet.
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3 Briefly News articles food-related articles
- A South African mom's humorous method of displaying her children's holiday eating habits left social media users in stitches.
- A university student shared a video of her groceries, which consisted of canned food, meat, snacks, and dessert, and noted that she prioritises food over clothes.
- A South African content creator has gone viral after sharing a clever way to cultivate fresh produce vegetables using the Woolworths R9 reusable grocery bag.
- A tourist from Ghana shared mixed reviews about Cape Town's scenery and food after a two-week holiday in the Mother City, sparking an online debate.
- A Zulu man decided not to tip a waiter after seeing a 10% service charge added on his bill without his knowledge, and viewers sided with him.
Source: Briefly News
Bongiwe Mati (Human Interest Editor) Bongiwe Mati is a Human Interest reporter who joined Briefly News in August 2024. She holds a Bachelor of Arts Honours degree from the University of the Western Cape. Her journalism journey began in 2005 at the university newspaper. She later transitioned to marketing and sales at Leadership Magazine under Cape Media (2007-2009). In 2023, she joined BONA magazine as an Editorial Assistant, contributing to digital and print platforms across current news, entertainment, and human interest categories. Bongiwe can be reached at bongiwe.mati@briefly.co.za