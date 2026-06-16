A tourist from Ghana shared her mixed reviews about Cape Town's scenery and food after a two-week holiday in the Mother City

The traveller praised the city's breathtaking views and rich activities, but noted that her restaurant experiences fell flat

Her food critique sparked a massive online debate among South Africans who defended the popular tourist city’s culinary scene

A tourist shared that she fell in love with Cape Town's scenery, but was disappointed by the food. Image: @akubaduba

Source: TikTok

A Ghananian tourist's two-week holiday in Cape Town, during which she praised the city's breathtaking scenery but criticised it's cullinary offerings, has sparked an intense online debate. The clip, shared on TikTok by user @akubaduba on 3 June 2026, ignited an online argument about the quality of the city's hospitality sector.

In her comprehensive review, the traveller couldn't hide her awe of the city’s striking natural beauty, calling it the most beautiful city she has ever visited. TikTok user @akubaduba lauded the proximity between Table Mountain and the pristine coastline, adding that the city boasts an unmatched scenic vibe and excellent customer service.

Things, however, took a disappointing turn when she discussed her culinary experience. A self-proclaimed food enthusiast, the tourist admitted that 60% of her travel experience relies heavily on food. The restaurants she had researched fell flat, leaving her and her husband feeling as though they were merely ‘chewing just to eat’ rather than enjoying the meals. While she praised the local fresh produce, seafood, and wine, the prepared restaurant dishes did not hit the mark for her.

Cape Town's culinary giant counters criticism

Leading culinary review platforms such as Time Out and Restaurants.co.za, rank the top five must-visit fine dining establishments in Cape Town as:

FYN (Crowned Restaurant of the Year at the 2026 Eat Out Awards) La Colombe (Consistently recognised on the World's 50 Best Restaurants list) Salsify at the Roundhouse (Celebrated internationally for its exceptional culinary technique) Pier (A pinnacle of excellence located at the V&A Waterfront) Chef's Warehouse Beau Constantia (Renowned for its world-class contemporary tapas)

Watch the TikTok video below:

Viewers divided over Mother City review

The clip left Mzansi divided, with many locals expressing disappointment over her critique of the food. Proud South Africans pointed out that Cape Town is home to some of the most celebrated and world-class restaurants in the country, suggesting that she may have just visited the wrong spots. Others looked past the food critique and thanked her for her honesty, and invited her to return to South Africa with her friends and family for a second chance at experiencing the true taste of the Mother City.

Viewers were shocked by the woman's food review of Cape Town's food. Image: Ketut Subayinto

Source: UGC

User C.GAAL asked:

"Not my experience, Cape Town has amazing restaurants, Willoughby’s at the Waterfront is one of my favourites. There are so many delicious restaurants. Where did you eat?"

User @bibi commented:

"Disappointed by the food review😭 as I have Cape Town on my travel list, but would manage my expectations with the food!"

User @Siviwe Kolisa added:

"Thank you so much. Please come again with your friends or family ♥️🥰."

User @Cybil said:

"Baby, come back, you must visit the wine routes, excellent food and wine 💓."

User @BARANCHIKOVA added:

"This is a bad way of doing a video. Show us your Cape Town experience with a voiceover. Now we don't know if you actually went or not 😓

User @Somaphunga said:

"SA is beautiful."

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Source: Briefly News