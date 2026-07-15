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“Best Bargain Find Yet”: SA Woman Reveals House Unboxed Discount Warehouse for Home Goods in Gauteng
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“Best Bargain Find Yet”: SA Woman Reveals House Unboxed Discount Warehouse for Home Goods in Gauteng

by  Tendani Mungoni
3 min read
  • Nicole Wocke shared a video tour of House Unboxed, a discount clearance warehouse in Irene, Gauteng
  • House Unboxed evolved from a small business into a thriving furniture warehouse, funded by community support
  • South Africans flooded the comments saying they were heading straight to the store after watching her reel

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Nicole Wocke highlights House Unboxed, offering luxury home goods at R6,000 below retail prices
The Gauteng discount warehouse is called House Unboxed. Image: @nicolewocke
Source: Instagram

Nicole Wocke, a South African lifestyle creator, sent her followers into a frenzy after sharing a reel on 25 June 2026 spotlighting a discount warehouse in Irene, Gauteng, where luxury home goods sell for far less than retail price.

The store, called House Unboxed, stocks Hertex couches and furniture from other premium brands at significantly reduced prices. According to Wocke, Hertex couches at the warehouse are priced around R6,000 below what shoppers would pay in a regular store. She pointed out that the stock is current season and in perfect condition, discounted only because it comes from showrooms or is excess inventory.

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"This is my best bargain find yet, a discount clearance warehouse for Hertex and other brands"

The warehouse carries an impressive range, including dining chairs, bath chairs, single seaters, statement chairs, dining tables, coffee tables, side tables and a wide selection of art pieces.

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Small Idea Turned Into a Bigger Purpose

House Unboxed started when Dee began selling refurbished couches from her living room to raise money for her son’s cricket tour. The small venture gained support from loyal customers and evolved into a thriving furniture business. Today, the brand has grown into a large retail space offering hundreds of unique pieces, built on the belief that stylish homes can be created with quality and care.

View the Instagram video below:

Mzansi Reacts to the Bargain Find

Followers were quick to respond in the comments on Nicole Wocke's Instagram page:

@shaneburnell said:

"I'll take one of each thanks! Too many great pieces to choose from 🙈"

@_mishalevin wrote:

"OMG, I spotted a Haus chair I have been eyeing for months! 😍"

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@lize_thistle_and_lace_interior shared:

"Going tomorrow! 🔥😍"

More Briefly News Stories on bargains

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Tendani Mungoni avatar

Tendani Mungoni Tendani Mungoni is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. (joined in April 2026) She is a Film and Television graduate from the University of the Witwatersrand (2020). She began her journalism career as a Multimedia Journalist at Media24’s YOU Magazine. She was a Writer at TheSoul Publishing and Music in Africa. To reach her, contact: tendani.mungoni@briefly.co.za.

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