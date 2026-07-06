A man showed off a clever new tool for potjie cooking that quickly grabbed people's attention online

The tool was reviewed and received positive feedback for being practical and useful for potjie lovers

Social media users joined in with funny comments and jokes around potjie culture and trends

Man created a tool to help with a common potjie pot problem. Images: @asadullahparker/Instagram and @Oli4eben.Getty Images

Source: UGC

A man tested a handmade tool designed for potjie pots and introduced Mzansi to the innovation. SA weighed in on the price.

The tool helps solve a common problem faced by potjie chefs because cast iron lids become very hot and easily conduct heat. An Instagram video posted by Asadullah on 14 March reacted to Denver’s original video, where he demonstrated how the potjie lid and spoon stand works.

Denver’s video showed an early rough design, while Asadullah's purchase was a more refined version. He was impressed with how well the tool worked and also shared the creator’s contact details. This was his verdict:

"Nice, for R150, I think this is a nice gift for someone who loves making potjie."

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Asadullah loved the way it worked. Image: @asadullahparker

Source: TikTok

How to look after your potjie and make it last

South Africa's largest supplier of lifestyle cooking and outdoor heating products, Megamaster, notes that before using a potjie pot for the first time, it must be cleaned and seasoned because cast iron pots usually have a protective wax or oil coating from the factory. Wash the pot with hot soapy water and steel wool, then dry it completely. Add cooking oil inside the pot and heat it until the oil starts smoking. Let it cool and wipe it clean with a paper towel. Repeat this process until the towel no longer shows residue. This step is important because leftover factory coatings can affect the taste of food and may not be safe.

To make a potjie last longer, clean and maintain it after every use. Wash it with hot soapy water and dry it properly. Heat it slightly to remove any leftover moisture, allow it to cool, and then apply a thin layer of cooking oil. Store the pot in a dry place with newspaper inside. Regular use helps build natural seasoning and improves the pot’s non-stick surface over time.

View the Instagram video below:

Mzansi relayed their thoughts

Potjie lovers hopped into the comments to show some love for the invention while others were hung up on the pronounciation. This is what SA had to say on Asadullah's page:

leviggreen said:

"150 wow 👏"

fehmz wrote:

"This is brilliant! I need one."

mo.sufi added:

"I know I’m old cause this is the stuff that gets me excited."

mphomoshe noted:

"People arguing about pronunciation meanwhile most of us in the interior just call it ‘3 foot’ 😂"

boycalledtaurus wrote:

"We have our own Jordan Stallion 😂"

shan.carmin said:

"Pochee? 🤨"

More Briefly News on cookware

The article reports that South Africans reacted humorously and warmly after influencer “Jack Mabaso” received a Hart pot, with many joking that owning one officially makes him part of South African culture.

The article describes a South African woman’s disappointment after receiving tiny cast-iron pots from an online purchase that appeared much larger in the advertisement, leading to humorous reactions from social media users.

The article highlights a viral video of an affordable tableware factory shop in Boksburg where shoppers can buy quality kitchenware at low prices, exciting South Africans with the bargains and durability of the products.

Source: Briefly News