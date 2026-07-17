The South African Reserve Bank could hike interest rates by 25 basis points at its July 2026 meeting, pushing the repo rate to 7.25%

Middle East conflict drove up fuel and inflation, reversing hopes for two rate cuts that economists had priced in at the start of 2026

Homeowners with a R5 million bond could pay R1,679 more per month compared to what they paid in January

Homeowners with prime-linked bonds, another rate hike will significantly increase their monthly repayments. Image: Zhanna Hapanovich

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South African homeowners are bracing for a potential jump in monthly bond repayments after economists warned the South African Reserve Bank (SARB) could raise interest rates again at its July 2026 Monetary Policy Committee meeting. If the committee votes for a 25 basis point increase on 23 July, the repo rate will climb to 7.25% and the prime lending rate to 10.75%. That would put homeowners paying R336 to R3,359 more each month than they were at the start of the year, depending on their bond size.

How 2026 went wrong for borrowers

The year started with genuine optimism. After four rate cuts in 2025 brought the repo rate down to 6.75% and the prime lending rate to 10.25%, economists expected further relief in 2026. Consumer inflation had also dropped to a low of 3% in February, well within the Reserve Bank's new 3% target.

That picture changed when the US-Israel conflict with Iran broke out at the end of February. Oil prices surged, diesel hit an all-time high in South Africa, and inflation fears returned. By May, CPI inflation had climbed to 4.50%, prompting the Monetary Policy Committee to hike rates by 25 basis points. The repo rate moved to 7% and the prime rate to 10.5%.

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The South African Reserve Bank is set to increase the repo rate. Image: SARB

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What another hike would mean

Bank of America has since forecast a further 25 basis point hike in July, describing the decision as a 'close call.' The bank noted that while oil prices have eased from their peak, they remain above pre-conflict levels. For homeowners, the numbers are stark. On a standard 20-year home loan of R5 million, monthly repayments would rise from R49,082 in January to R50,761, a difference of R1,679. On a R10 million bond, repayments would increase by R3,359 per month compared to January levels. The Monetary Policy Committee is scheduled to announce its decision on 23 July 2026.

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