The South African Reserve Bank updated its Balance of Payments codes affecting foreign property buyers from 11 August 2026

Experts warned that using the wrong code could freeze a buyer's capital or delay transferring funds out of South Africa

Foreign buyers now account for 4 in 10 SA home sales above R20 million, with demand going beyond just luxury investment

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Foreign nationals buying property in South Africa are facing a significant administrative shift. The South African Reserve Bank (SARB) has updated its Balance of Payments (BoP) codes, and the changes take effect from 11 August 2026. The timing is notable. Lightstone data shows that foreign buyers are behind roughly 4 in 10 South African home sales above R20 million. Paul Stevens, CEO of Just Property, said the appetite from international buyers has moved well beyond pure investment.

What the new BoP codes mean for buyers

Immigration and tax specialists at Foreign Buyer Property Solutions (FBPS) say the updated codes are not a minor technicality. When a foreign national brings money into South Africa to buy property, the BoP code assigned to that transaction officially declares the nature and purpose of those funds.

According to Business Tech, getting it wrong carries real consequences. FBPS warned that an incorrect classification 'can result in delays when attempting to transfer funds or even freezing of your capital' when the property is eventually sold. South Africa remains an exchange control jurisdiction, meaning all cross-border capital movements are tightly regulated through commercial banks, which must report every transaction to the SARB.

The updated framework spans more than 800 categories and subcategories, requiring precise and specific coding from the outset. FBPS also flagged that the BoP code used must align with the buyer's disclosure to the South African Revenue Service (SARS). Any mismatch between the two could trigger scrutiny from SARS.

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Broader goals behind the changes

The revised framework aligns South Africa's reporting standards with the International Monetary Fund's Balance of Payments Manual, bringing consistency to how cross-border transactions are classified and recorded. FNB noted that the harmonised requirements cover both inward and outward transactions.

Beyond compliance, the changes are designed to improve data quality used by the SARB for economic analysis, financial stability monitoring and policy decisions. FBPS added that the new structure should also streamline payment processing within the Common Monetary Area.

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Source: Briefly News