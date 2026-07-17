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"This Is a Good Man": Mbuyiseni Ndlozi Throws Weight Behind Suspended Police Boss Fannie Masemola
South Africa

"This Is a Good Man": Mbuyiseni Ndlozi Throws Weight Behind Suspended Police Boss Fannie Masemola

by  Mbalenhle Butale
3 min read
  • Former EFF spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi took to X to publicly back suspended national police commissioner Fannie Masemola
  • Masemola is among 20 people facing charges linked to a R360 million SAPS tender allegedly awarded to a crime boss's company
  • South Africans rallied behind Masemola, calling him a man who exposed deep rot in the country's criminal justice system

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Mbuyiseni and Masemola
Mbuyiseni Ndlozi (left) and Fannie Masemola(right). Image: Mbuyiseni Ndlozi/Facebook and Sharo Seretlo
Source: Getty Images

SOUTH AFRICA - Former EFF spokesperson, broadcaster and podcaster Mbuyiseni Ndlozi sparked a conversation on X on 17 July 2026 when he publicly praised suspended national police commissioner Fannie Masemola

The post drew attention given who was involved. Both Ndlozi and Masemola are high-profile public figures, and the show of support came at a sensitive moment in Masemola's career.

Ndlozi supports Masemola despite charges

Masemola is currently suspended and faces charges alongside 19 other individuals, among them police officers and alleged crime boss Vusimuzí Matlala. The case centres on the alleged violation of the Public Finance Management Act in connection with a R360 million SAPS tender that was awarded to a company linked to Matlala, known as Medicare.

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The charges have placed one of the country's most senior law enforcement officials under enormous scrutiny, but Ndlozi's post suggested he believed Masemola was being wronged rather than exposed.

In his X post, Ndlozi wrote,

"This is a good man! Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrica!"

See post here:

Masemola's supporters speak out

South Africans who responded to Ndlozi's post were largely in agreement, framing Masemola as a man of integrity caught up in a system working against him.

@dave_ramatlo wrote:

"He is coming back to work, there's no way! They must even extend his contract as an apology! I bet there are many like him in municipalities."

@SiyahVladimir said:

"Our National Commissioner ❤️. He will go down in history as a man who helped expose the rot in our criminal justice system."

@nkosibooi added:

"He'll be vindicated and we shall be there for it."

@MjenezaN argued:

"IDAC must be dissolved and corrupt politicians must account."

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@BrownOxx quoted a Mkhwanazi's assessment of the commissioner:

"Gen Masemola is a soft man, a diplomat hence sometimes it seems he is allowing certain things, but he is a very good officer and leader." Lt Gen Mkwanazi.

3 articles about General Fannie Masemola

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Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Mbalenhle Butale avatar

Mbalenhle Butale (Current Affairs writer) Mbalenhle Butale is a current affairs reportet at Briefly News (joined in 2025). She has over five years newsroom experience. Butale worked at Caxton News as a local reporter as well as reporting on science and technology focused news under SAASTA. With a strong background in research, interviewing and storytelling, she produces accurate, balanced and engaging content across print, digital and social platforms. Email: mbalenhle.butale@briefly.co.za

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Mbuyiseni NdloziSouth African Police Service - SAPS
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