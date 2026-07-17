Grant Fraser, former managing director of vehicle-tracking firm Netstar, resigned in April 2026 to reunite with his family in Australia

During his tenure, Fraser helped Netstar surpass 2 million subscribers and grow revenue to R2.48 billion

Fraser took up a CEO role at Perth-based asset-tracking firm Digital Matter from July 2026

Grant Fraser, Netstar Group MD. Image: Nicola Mawson

Source: Facebook

Grant Fraser spent three and a half years steering one of South Africa's biggest vehicle-tracking companies through a remarkable turnaround. Now he has traded Johannesburg for Perth, swapping Netstar's corner office for the top job at an Australian technology firm.

Fraser served as group managing director of Netstar, a telematics and vehicle-tracking company under the Altron Group umbrella. During his time at the helm, Netstar crossed the 2 million subscriber mark and posted R2.48 billion in revenue, a 9% year-on-year increase, becoming the biggest contributor to its division within Altron.

A Career built on turning businesses around

Fraser built his reputation over more than two decades in South African corporate technology. Before Netstar, he spent over seven years as chief operating officer at MiX Telematics, one of Africa's largest vehicle recovery and telematics businesses. He also held senior roles at Control Instruments Automotive and security firm Amecor before joining Netstar in 2022.

When he arrived, Fraser pushed Netstar beyond its South African stronghold and into international markets, including Australia. He championed the integration of AI-powered analytics into the company's platform, positioning Netstar to serve consumers, businesses, and fleet operators with predictive technology.

Before, Fraser was the CEO of Amecor, an integrated security solutions company owned by the Carlyle Group. Image: IT Web

Source: Facebook

New chapter in Australia

According to My Broadband, Fraser's departure was announced by Altron in April 2026. Warren Mande, who had been serving as chief operating officer at Netstar, stepped into the managing director role from 1 July 2026. Fraser moved swiftly into his next chapter. From July 2026, he joined Digital Matter, a Perth-based asset-tracking and sensor-monitoring technology company, as its chief executive officer.

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Source: Briefly News