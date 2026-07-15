Content creator Sontaga Letshelele shared a video showing Mr Makhura opening up about his fallout with Mr Moloto over rehab ownership

Makhura said he built LADGAC from nothing and felt undermined once Moloto rose to fame, while Moloto appeared in court on arson-related charges

South Africans flooded the comments with mixed reactions, with many praising silence as wisdom, while others said Moloto deserved to grow independently

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Pictures of Mr Makhura during an interview with Richy B. Images: @richy.b5

Source: TikTok

A Limpopo content creator posted a Facebook video on 14 July 2026 where Oageng Makhura opened up about his fallout with Tsebe Moloto in Seshego.

Sontaga Letshelele captioned the clip about Makhura discussing Moloto’s appearance at the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court. Moloto faced two counts of malicious damage to property in Limpopo.

Makhura addresses his rift with Moloto

Makhura said people from Seshego rarely support each other once someone succeeds. He explained he built the LADGAC movement in Limpopo from nothing at all. He said the movement helped struggling people find real direction and purpose in life.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Makhura said that people [Moloto] asked to join his initiative, and he welcomed them without hesitation. He said respect faded once they [Moloto] gained public recognition and started receiving praise. Their business relationship reportedly soured soon after the rehabilitation centre initiative began operating in Limpopo.

Makhura said that he spent thirty-five years serving the Limpopo community through anti-drug work. He questioned how a person receives community awards without people knowing their full history first.

Moloto, whose full name is Tsebe Phillimon Moloto, appeared in court that same day. He faces two counts of malicious damage to property. Police allege Moloto set alight a rehabilitation centre signboard in Ladanna before driving to Seshego. He allegedly then torched a Toyota Hilux belonging to his former business partner in Seshego.

The Polokwane Magistrate’s Court granted Moloto bail of R50,000 on Tuesday afternoon. His bail conditions require him to report to the local police station twice every week. The court heard that Moloto has no previous convictions or pending cases against him.

Watch the video below:

More stories involving LADGAD

Tsebe Phillimon Moloto, owner of Polokwane rehab centre Ladgac, was arrested and appeared in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court on two counts of malicious damage to property.

Polokwane Magistrates' Court released LADGAC founder Tsebe Philimon Moloto on R50,000 bail after his arrest for alleged arson on 14 July 2026.

Bonginkosi “Bongi” Namane, the South African TikTok star who went viral for his calm reaction to being fetched for rehab, posted a Father’s Day tribute to LADGAC founder Ntate Moloto.

Source: Briefly News