Bonginkosi “Bongi” Namane, the South African TikTok star who went viral for his calm reaction to being fetched for rehab, posted a Father’s Day tribute to LADGAC founder Ntate Moloto

Bongi told Moloto he saved him from himself and that he would always be grateful, and South Africa could not stop talking about it

Mzansi flooded the comments calling LADGAC a national treasure and urging the country to give Ntate Moloto his flowers while he is still alive

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A picture of Bonginkosi Bongi Namane and Ladgac founder, Ntate Moloto. Image: Bonginkosi Bongi Namane

Source: Facebook

South African TikTok star Bongi Namane stopped Mzansi in its tracks on Father’s Day after honouring LADGAC founder Ntate Moloto for saving his life from drug addiction in South Africa.

Bongi posted a photo with Moloto on 21 June 2026, telling him he saved him from himself and that his gratitude would never run out. South Africa read every word and responded with everything they had.

Mzansi says give Ntate Moloto his flowers now

The comments filled up fast. People said LADGAC is a national treasure and that Moloto deserved to be celebrated while still alive. One follower reminded everyone of something Bongi reportedly said before entering rehab: that he would be back smoking before anyone knew it. That comment landed next to a photo of a man who had clearly proven everyone wrong, and Mzansi felt every bit of it.

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Bongi became a household name in South Africa in 2025 after LADGAC posted footage of Moloto arriving to fetch him for rehab. The clip went viral almost overnight. His calm energy, humour, and thick English accent had TikTok users in stitches while also opening up a bigger conversation about addiction and recovery. His family managed his social media while he focused on healing, and South Africans rallied behind him through a BackaBuddy campaign to help fund his stay at the centre.

Since leaving rehab, Bongi has grown into a full content creator with over 200,000 followers on TikTok, sharing his recovery journey, his faith, and his gratitude with anyone who will listen.

LADGAC, which stands for Limpopo Anti-Drug, Gangsterism and Crime, is based in Polokwane and was built by Moloto from nothing. The centre has helped over 500 young people from South Africa and neighbouring countries walk away from addiction and crime.

Moloto became a beloved public figure through his no-nonsense approach and his now-famous greeting: “Good morning and good morning good people.” For Mzansi, he is not just a rehab founder. He is proof that one person can change an entire community.

See the Facebook tribute below:

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Source: Briefly News