A Richards Bay SPAR shopper filmed a meat combo bundled with a bottle of Stella Artois beer

The TikTok clip, captioned “Only in our country SA,” has racked up thousands of likes and shares

South Africans flooded the comments asking which branch sells the deal and dubbing it the “Bayede Special.”

Don't miss out! Join Briefly News Sports channel on WhatsApp now!

Screenshots taken from the clip. Images: KELLY STEFFEN2

Source: TikTok

A Richards Bay SPAR shopper filmed a meat and beer combo this week, showing a braai pack bundled with Stella Artois for R49.99, and the TikTok clip has stunned Mzansi.

TikTok user Kelly Steffen shared the clip from a Richards Bay store on 11 July 2026. The video shows a family braai pack wrapped with a green Stella Artois bottle. A caption reading “Only in our country SA” flashes across the screen.

She tagged the exact location as Richards Bay in KwaZulu-Natal province. The clip has since gathered over 77,000 likes and more than 16,000 shares. It also picked up more than 1,400 comments and over 3,400 saves.

Mzansi reacts to the “Bayede Special”

The comments section quickly filled up with curious, amused South African shoppers. Many wanted to know exactly which branch was selling the unusual bundle. One commenter joked that the store was simply welcoming customers to South Africa.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

The combo comes days after another Stella Artois moment gripped the country. A leaked video showed Zulu King Misuzulu holding the same beer brand while confronting his wife. King Misuzulu later apologised for the video, calling the footage purely historical.

His office said the clip did not reflect the current royal household. Social media users have since joked that the SPAR bundle deserves a royal nickname. Several dubbed it the “Bayede Special,” a nod to the traditional Zulu royal salute.

Watch the video:

More stories about combos

A content creator plugged social media users with a massive markdown special on premium Revlon hair tools at a Clicks store in Pretoria.

A TikTok video by @skubu_za posted on 7 May 2026 showed a grocery combo at Diepsloot’s Skubu store that had Mzansi doing a double take.

A smitten social media user broke no sweat as she rushed to the socials to let her followers in on an explosive combo of fried chicken, ice cream and waffles.

Source: Briefly News