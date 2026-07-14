Gift Makoti, a travel and car enthusiast, shared a reel of a camping trip with the gents in Mpumalanga

The video quickly gained traction online as viewers were inspired by the group’s outdoor adventure

South Africans flooded the comments, begging to be included on the next trip

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Screenshots taken from the clip. Images: Gift Makoti

Source: Instagram

Gift Makoti, a travel and car enthusiast from Mpumalanga, sparked major wanderlust online after posting a reel of his camping getaway with a group of friends. The Instagram video captured the kind of trip that makes people stop scrolling and start planning.

The reel showed the group enjoying the great outdoors together, the sort of easy, carefree adventure that many South Africans dream about but rarely make happen. For Makoti, documenting the journey was just as natural as the trip itself.

Watch the camping reel that has Mzansi ready to pack their bags here:

Mzansi wants in on the next trip

The comments told the real story. Viewers were not just impressed, they were desperate to be included next time around.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

@mthethwazamani wrote:

“Please add my husband 😢 he really loved this but got no friends to go with and I’m forced to go with him I’m not an outside person I prefer indoors, mall but I sacrifice now and again 😍”

@nguni52 suggested:

“Maybe make it a bigger community and strangers like me can join in.”

@thaso__m kept it short and enthusiastic:

“Next time I’ll be within.🔥”

The responses paint a clear picture. Many South Africans are hungry for exactly this kind of trip, but either lack the right group of friends or simply have not taken the leap yet. Makoti’s video did more than document a weekend away. It reminded people of what is possible when you load up the car and head out.

More people vacationing

A travel content creator shared her full 12-day Garden Route itinerary, covering everything from Cape Town to Port Elizabeth.

A content creator known for his generosity surprised a popular petrol attendant with an all-expenses-paid trip to the Mother City.

Content creator Oyama 'Yammie' Botha documented her time in Nigeria during the festive period.

Source: Briefly News