Zainab Hendricks started as a cashier at Shoprite Sanlam Centre in 1996 and rose to Trainee Regional Admin Manager

Shoprite shared a video of her colleagues celebrating her 30-year milestone inside the store

South Africans were moved by her story of dedication and long-term growth within one company

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The visual on the left captured the staff singing and dancing, celebrating her achievement. Image: @theshopritegroup

Source: TikTok

Zainab Hendricks, a Shoprite employee, became the centre of a heartwarming workplace celebration after 30 years of service took her from a cashier position all the way to Trainee Regional Admin Manager in the Usave Division. The Shoprite Group shared a video of the moment on 6 June 2026, with a caption that read:

"1996 ➡️ 2026. From cashier at Shoprite Sanlam Centre to Trainee Regional Admin Manager in the Usave Division. Zainab Hendricks' 30-year journey is a reminder that growth takes time, dedication and a whole lot of heart. ❤️"

The footage captured Hendricks inside a busy store, dressed in dark professional attire and glasses, holding a bouquet of flowers as colleagues gathered around her. Fellow employees in pink and black uniforms laughed and walked alongside her, their excitement visible against the backdrop of shoppers and checkout areas. The mood was candid and joyful, the kind of spontaneous celebration that feels entirely unscripted.

30 Years of dedication at Shoprite

Hendricks began her career at Shoprite Sanlam Centre in 1996. Three decades later, she earned a promotion that reflects years of quiet perseverance within the same organisation. Her story resonated widely because it stood apart from the conventional narrative of career success, no dramatic pivots, no outside opportunities, just sustained commitment to one workplace over a lifetime.

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The video by @theshopritegroup page struck a chord with many South Africans who see loyalty and longevity in the workplace as qualities that often go unrecognised. Hendricks' moment in the spotlight offered a reminder that those qualities can, and do, lead somewhere meaningful.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Mzansi applaud Zainab’s journey

Cathyrosant wrote:

“My story. Started out as a till packer 34 years back. Admin manager today. Thank you, Shoprite. 🥰🥰🥰”

Robertsnicky27

“She was my branch manager when I started at Shoprite Athlone. ❤️😊”

Miemzo said:

“He was my working mother at ShopRite Lansdowne corner... She's really the best. 🌺”

Aru wrote:

“Congratulations to her. 🥰🥰🥰”

Virtues added:

“Mrs Hendricks a very good leader. Not just a manager, but was my manager in Charlesville.”

Nay asked:

“How do I apply for cashier position at Shoprite?”

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A South African cashier working at Checkers recently had people talking after sharing a proud personal milestone online.

Source: Briefly News