“Cashier of the Year”: Eastern Cape Girl’s Spoof of South African Cashiers Leaves Mzansi in Stitches
- A little girl from Maclear in the Eastern Cape recreated a supermarket checkout with genuinely scary accuracy inside her kitchen
- The skit ended with those three words that every South African shopper has heard and absolutely dreaded at the till
- South Africans flooded the comments after recognising every single moment from their own real-life experiences at the shops
CHECK OUT: Discover How to Work with Brands, Earn from Affiliate Links, and Tap into Ad Revenue — Because Your Content Deserves to Pay Off.
A little girl from the Eastern Cape has put Mzansi’s checkout experience on full blast.
Lindy AKA Gcina, known on TikTok as @lindyga and based in Maclear in the Eastern Cape, posted a clip on 18 March 2026 of a young girl acting out a supermarket checkout scene from their kitchen. The performance was so accurate that South Africans immediately recognised themselves on both sides of the till.
She nailed every single detail
The little actress turned her kitchen counter into a fully functioning checkout station for the act. She scanned items and packed them neatly into a plastic bag just like the real thing. Then came the question every South African has heard at least a thousand times before. “Plastic?” she asked, straight-faced and completely in character, as if she had been doing it for years.
DON'T MISS IT: Stay Away From Fake News With Our Short, Free Fact-Checking Course. Join And Get Certified!
It does not matter how full your trolley is or how obvious the answer seems. The cashier will ask, and this little girl knew that better than most adults do. That one word alone had South Africans losing it in the comment section almost immediately.
Those three words nobody wants to hear
From there, the checkout scene moved into territory that made things even more relatable for viewers. @lindyga played the role of the customer and told the little cashier she wanted to pay by card. The transaction was processed with full seriousness. Then the little cashier delivered those three words that have the power to ruin any South African’s afternoon at the shops.
She called for the manager in that loud and familiar voice that leaves everyone in the queue frozen still, “Authorise.” Many South Africans have either lived through that moment themselves or witnessed it happen to someone else nearby.
Watch the TikTok clip below:
Mzansi reacts to the acting
Briefly News compiled some comments from the post below
@Boichoko Seitlheko commented:
“She says ‘plastic’, but the items are already in the plastic bag. ”😫
@khadziYAvhutalu suggested:
“Send her straight to an acting career. ❤️”
@Marlene Snipper ❤️ wrote:
“I didn't understand a word, but totally understand what she's saying. 😂 I work for Shoprite. 😂”
@Ben achero pastor said:
“I thought it was ‘void.’ Today I have "learnt" that it is ‘avoid.’ 🤣 She is hilarious. ❤️”
@Nokupumla Soxujwa commented:
“Shoprite, please hire her during school holidays. 😁”
@Mikiey said:
“Cashier of the year.”
Articles involving cashiers
- A South African cashier working at Checkers recently had people talking after sharing a proud personal milestone online.
- A stylish elderly man became an internet sensation after a heartwarming interaction with a KZN cafe worker was shared online.
- A TikTok video from a SuperSpar store showed cashiers laughing after a customer's card was declined while trying to buy noodles and a small Coke.
PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!
Source: Briefly News
Jim Mohlala (Editor) Jim Mohlala is a Human Interest writer for Briefly News (joined in 2025). Mohlala holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Media Leadership and Innovation and an Advanced Diploma in Journalism from the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. He started his career working at the Daily Maverick and has written for the Sunday Times and TimesLIVE. Jim has several years of experience covering social justice, crime and community stories. You can reach him at jim.mohlala@briefly.co.za