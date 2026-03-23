A little girl from Maclear in the Eastern Cape recreated a supermarket checkout with genuinely scary accuracy inside her kitchen

The skit ended with those three words that every South African shopper has heard and absolutely dreaded at the till

South Africans flooded the comments after recognising every single moment from their own real-life experiences at the shops

A little girl from the Eastern Cape has put Mzansi’s checkout experience on full blast.

The young girl acting like a random South African cashier. Images: @lindyga

Source: TikTok

Lindy AKA Gcina, known on TikTok as @lindyga and based in Maclear in the Eastern Cape, posted a clip on 18 March 2026 of a young girl acting out a supermarket checkout scene from their kitchen. The performance was so accurate that South Africans immediately recognised themselves on both sides of the till.

She nailed every single detail

The little actress turned her kitchen counter into a fully functioning checkout station for the act. She scanned items and packed them neatly into a plastic bag just like the real thing. Then came the question every South African has heard at least a thousand times before. “Plastic?” she asked, straight-faced and completely in character, as if she had been doing it for years.

It does not matter how full your trolley is or how obvious the answer seems. The cashier will ask, and this little girl knew that better than most adults do. That one word alone had South Africans losing it in the comment section almost immediately.

Those three words nobody wants to hear

From there, the checkout scene moved into territory that made things even more relatable for viewers. @lindyga played the role of the customer and told the little cashier she wanted to pay by card. The transaction was processed with full seriousness. Then the little cashier delivered those three words that have the power to ruin any South African’s afternoon at the shops.

She called for the manager in that loud and familiar voice that leaves everyone in the queue frozen still, “Authorise.” Many South Africans have either lived through that moment themselves or witnessed it happen to someone else nearby.

Watch the TikTok clip below:

Mzansi reacts to the acting

Briefly News compiled some comments from the post below

@Boichoko Seitlheko commented:

“She says ‘plastic’, but the items are already in the plastic bag. ”😫

@khadziYAvhutalu suggested:

“Send her straight to an acting career. ❤️”

@Marlene Snipper ❤️ wrote:

“I didn't understand a word, but totally understand what she's saying. 😂 I work for Shoprite. 😂”

@Ben achero pastor said:

“I thought it was ‘void.’ Today I have "learnt" that it is ‘avoid.’ 🤣 She is hilarious. ❤️”

@Nokupumla Soxujwa commented:

“Shoprite, please hire her during school holidays. 😁”

@Mikiey said:

“Cashier of the year.”

Some South Africans have since urged supermarkets to hire this young girl over school holidays. Image: @lindyga

Source: TikTok

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