A Durban health coach and her friend survived a crash on the N3 Freeway while travelling to Johannesburg at night on 10 March 2026

The two women stood alone on one of South Africa's busiest freeways for over three hours after the crash left their car written off

Strangers stopped one after another to check on them and help collect their belongings that were scattered across the road

Two women were driving from Durban to Johannesburg on the N3 Freeway earlier this month. Their car was involved in a crash that left it written off.

Monique Michal Marks and her friend sustained no injuries from the accident. Images: Monique Michal Marks

Source: Facebook

Monique Marks, a health coach and therapist from Durban, walked away with her friend physically unharmed. What they could not walk away from so easily was everything that came after. They were stranded on one of South Africa’s busiest freeways in the middle of the night. Their belongings were scattered across the road, and they had no idea what would happen next.

For more than three hours, the two women stood on that freeway without any backup. Not a single person who stopped made them feel threatened or unsafe in any way. Stranger after stranger pulled over to check on them and offer whatever help they could. Some helped them collect what was left of their belongings from the road.

Nobody made it about anything other than helping

The boot of the car had flung open during the crash, and their possessions went everywhere. People got out of their cars and helped gather what could still be saved from the road. In a Facebook post, Marks said that in those three hours, nobody once made them feel like a target. Race never entered the conversation, and neither did gender or ethnicity. People saw two women who needed help, and they simply got out and helped them.

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Marks shared the experience in a Facebook post on 24 March 2026, along with a photo showing the wrecked car on the back of a tow truck.

See the Facebook post below:

Mzansi reacts to the humanity

Briefly News compiled some comments from the post below.

Jaco Claassen commented:

“Your questions are easy. By the Grace of God, you survived uninjured. He still has plans for you. Your work on earth is not yet done.”

Dedrie Venter said:

“We just returned after 10 years abroad, and I must say that to me it feels like the normal everyday people try hard and do get along well, no matter what race, it’s the politicians sowing and fostering racism, the rest of the population just try to get along and survive the corrupt government.”

Linda Harkanyi wrote:

“South Africans are, by nature, wonderful. Thank you, God. “

Pamela Westcott noted:

“That is as it should be . Rainbow nation looking out for one another.”

Sylvia Wiggill commented:

“There are still wonderful people out there. So glad that you are okay.”

A tow trucking picking up the wrecked vehicle. Image: Monique Michal Marks

Source: Facebook

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