A TikTok video from a SuperSpar store showed cashiers laughing after a customer's card was declined while trying to buy noodles and a small Coke

The post by @supersparouteniqua went viral with the caption "On the 31st also 😭?" referencing the end of the month when many people get pai d

d South Africans had mixed reactions to the clip, with some finding it funny while others felt it was insensitive to mock someone's financial struggles

One video showing how SuperSpar employees laughed after a customer's card got declined at the end of the month went viral. Images: @supersparouteniqua and PeopleImages/Getty Images

A group of SuperSpar cashiers have sparked debate after posting a video laughing at a customer whose card was declined while trying to buy budget items. The TikTok account @supersparouteniqua, which represents the SuperSpar store in Outeniqua Lifestyle Centre, shared the clip at the end of March that quickly went viral.

In the video, a cashier is seen calling over other staff members, including the store manager, to look at a card machine showing a declined transaction. They all gather around, lean in to see the screen, then step back laughing at the situation. The clip was controversial because the rejected purchase was just instant noodles and a small Coke.

The post was captioned:

"On the 31st also 😭?"

This referred to the month-end when many South Africans get paid or have already been paid.

Watch the TikTok clip below.

Why cards get declined even with money

While many assumed the customer didn't have enough money, there are several reasons why debit cards can be declined even when funds are available.

Sometimes banks decline transactions if they suspect fraud, especially for unusual purchases or those made in unfamiliar locations. Cards can also be declined if they're damaged, expired, or if the cardholder has exceeded their daily spending limit.

Other common reasons include entering incorrect information, temporary bank holds, or technical issues with the payment system. Sometimes, the bank might lock a card if it detects suspicious activity, requiring verification before approving transactions.

Even simple issues like a worn-out magnetic strip or damaged chip can cause problems, showing how a declined card doesn't always mean the person is broke.

A post showing cashiers at a local SuperSpar laughing after a customer's card was declined went viral. Images: @supersparouteniqua

Source: TikTok

SA divided over the joke

The comment section quickly filled with people sharing their thoughts on the video:

@Sunflower 🌻🌞 commented:

"I always knew low-key employees judged us 😭"

@Erwin Römmel wasn't amused:

"I'm too broke to even laugh. I'm calling the police."

@♤Jordan🃏 fired back:

"Aren't you making R10 an hour 😭"

@Sibs 🎱🐆🍸 shared a personal experience:

"My card once declined for goslos💔😃"

@chrystal.jpg noted:

"And they're no-name noodles too 🥲"

@aya🎀 defended the video:

"Why are y'all so touched, it's a joke😭?"

@Windwhisper had the final word:

"Point is whether you earn more than them, your card still declined on noodles and a Coke😂"

More money matters that got SA talking

