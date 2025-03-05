“I Didn’t Blow My Money”: Woman Shares How She Spent R1.4m RAF Cash, SA Doubtful

A woman named Christin appeared on a local podcast and shared how she spent R1.4 million she received from the Road Accident Fund

After explaining what she had done with the cash, Christin told the host she felt she didn't blow the money

However, some social media users who heard Christin's explanation shared they didn't believe that she spent her money wisely

A woman shared what she did with the money she received from the Road Accident Fund. Images: RapidEye / Getty Images, @justifypodcast / Instagram

A woman stated that she received over R1.4 million from the Road Accident Fund (RAF) and shared how she spent the millions. However, many South Africans felt she blew her money.

A look at the R1.4 million payout

Last year, a woman named Christin was a guest on the podcast Justify and noted she received not only R1.4 million but also an extra R150 000 from the Fund. While the snippet of the interview (posted on Forever Me iiv's Facebook account) didn't see Christin provide details concerning her accident, she explained how the money was spent.

She told the podcast host that she paid "quite a substantial amount" to her mother as a way to thank her and help with the medical bills she paid on her behalf. Money also went to other individuals Christin felt helped her during her time of need.

Next, the woman cleared her debt, bought herself a house (which took her a year to find) in cash, and found herself a car.

Christin, who also spent money on her friends and admitted she was an impulsive person, stated:

"I put R50 000 aside and said that it was my spending money. The rest went towards what was needed."

The woman also noted that she put an unknown amount into an investment account to gain interest and went to the Vaal while on vacation with her mom. The two "regrouped" themselves and celebrated the end of doctors appointments.

A confident Christin, who saw her parent as the voice of reason, stated:

"One of the reasons I didn't blow my money was because of my mother."

What is the RAF?

According to the National Government of South Africa, the Road Accident Fund provides compulsory cover to those involved in motor vehicle accidents taking place on roads within the country.

There are two types of cover plans: personal insurance to cover the victims of the accident or their loved ones, and indemnity cover to wrongdoers.

Those who benefit from the Fund include South African citizens and international visitors who sustained injuries or lost a life due to the accident.

The RAF is also responsible for providing rehabilitation and compensation to injured parties in a "timely and caring manner" and promoting the safe use of Mzansi roads.

The RAF team recently visited Durban to educate drivers about the Fund. Images: @raf_road

SA feels the woman blew her cash

While some local members of the online community felt Christin spent her money wisely, many others felt she downplayed the fact that she blew the millions.

Senzo Senzo thought the woman wasn't telling the truth and wrote:

"She's lying. What kind of a house can you get in a suburb with R1.5 million, pay all your debts and do all the other things she's mentioned? Nah, I don't believe her."

Mnune Mnu shared their thoughts in the comment section:

"I'm trying to do maths here: A house, a car, an investment, and paid Mum a substantial amount with R1.4 million. Surely it's blown. My calculations say it's finished."

Noma Mehlomakhulu noted their opinion with the online community:

"The RAF should only be used for hospital expenses or funeral expenses in the event of death on the roads. We can't sustain this as a nation."

Laura Larverne added in the comments:

"She just sounds like she lacked financial advice. She wasn’t reckless, just too generous like many."

Fani Nkosi, who believed the woman, stated:

"We need such positive stories."

Referring to Christin, Impilo Aiko Fair said to app users:

"This one is living proof that we can do better."

