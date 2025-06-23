Popular South African beauty queen Kerishnie Naiker has shared that she's recovered from the 2024 accident

The former Miss South Africa recently shared a video of herself walking without crutches in an Instagram post

South Africans took to her social media post this week to celebrate her recovery and wish her well

Former Miss SA Kerishnie Naicker walks again. Images: HelloPretoria and @realkerishnie

Source: Twitter

Former Miss SA Kerishnie Naiker reveals that she is officially walking again after she almost lost her legs in May 2024.

The beauty queen-turned-pharmacist, who was the first South African of Indian descent to win Miss South Africa, followed by Bryoni Govender, is walking again without crutches.

Naiker shared on her Instagram account this past week that she's finally walking again unaided.

"366 days since the injury and celebrating walking 100% unaided against the odds," she said.

The 51-year-old pharmacist previously revealed on her social media account that she suffered a serious fall after bumping into a tourist at Cape Point in the Western Cape province.

Naiker also shared that she underwent intensive rehabilitation to regain mobility.

South Africans react to the beauty queen's latest video

kjhits_priyah said:

"I am so happy for you. Same as you. I didn’t have a choice but to be the breadwinner. You look fabulous and are recovering so well."

dpa3y said:

"I am so happy for you. Stay blessed and have a beautiful lady."

awakening.through.yoga wrote:

"You shine in every way. You are an inspiration."

ranipadayachey replied:

"It's awesome to see your progress. I am so proud of you. You’re an inspiration to many. Keep going."

eviniaw said:

"You have been my role model since the day I watched you in the Miss SA competition, and you are amazing, determined, strong, yet kind and powerful. I am sending you much love and comfort. You are an inspiration, strong and beautiful."

"Wheelchair-friendly home"

The fan-favourite South African model Kerishnie Naiker revealed on her social media account in May 2024 that she broke her ankles after a tourist bumped into her on a flight of stairs while she was taking a selfie.

The businesswoman also shared in June this year that her toes had nerve damage.

"May 2024, wheeling myself out of rehab and into a wheelchair-friendly home," she wrote.

Naiker also shared that it's been exactly a year later to the day that she began another major chapter while physio and recovery continued.

The beauty queen also thanked her fans and family and wrote: "Ever grateful for the love and support."

Miss SA Kerishnie Naicker gives an update after the 2024 freak accident. Images: KerishnieNaicker

Source: Twitter

Gospel star Fikile Mlomo walks again after 3 months of being wheelchair-bound, SA happy for her

In more entertainment news, Briefly News previously reported that South African gospel star Fikile Mlomo is now able to walk again after her health complications.

Earlier this year, Fikile Mlomo revealed that she had been wheelchair-bound for three months.

A video of the singer walking out of the Inkosi Albert Luthuli Central Hospital in Durban was shared on social media.

Source: Briefly News