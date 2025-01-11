Fan-favourite South African beauty queen Kerishnie Naicker reveals that she's recovering from the 2024 accident

The former Miss South Africa recently shared a video of herself walking on the beach in an Instagram post

South Africans took to her social media post this week to celebrate her recovery and wish her well

Miss South Africa Kerishnie Naicker is learning to walk again. Images: @sadnapss and @Phil Mphela

Kerishnie Naicker, who was the first Indian Miss South Africa after Bryoni Govender is learning to walk again after she almost lost her legs in May 2024.

The pharmacist made headlines last year (2024) when she got involved in a freak accident and was hospitalised.

The former Miss SA shared a video of herself on her Instagram doing her physio in hospital in May 2024. She also revealed in an Instagram video on Thursday, 9 January that she feels privileged to be able to stand and walk again eight months after her surgery.

South Africans wish the beauty queen a speedy recovery

@maxinefrancke wrote:

"Hi Kerishnie. I have been following your page for the last 3 months and I was so overwhelmed by what has happened to you. Just remember God has a plan with us. His promises stand for you. He will never leave you not forsake. You just trust is the process. Jeremiah 29 verse 11. Stay strong my girl."

@martin_nel_ said:

"Dearest Kerishnie, we wish you a speedy full recovery. And to you and your precious loved ones a wonderful and blessed 2025. We will visit soon. Martin & Yolandé."

@lavikrynauw responded:

"Well done. I would love to know what happened. Because everywhere it says you tripped over a tourist, but that all info. Please enlighten us if you feel comfortable to."

@bronvis replied:

"I am so sorry. I am praying for your recovery. What was the injury to both your legs? I am deeply deeply sorry."

@apple_sa23 responded:

"Sjoe, both your legs were injured? OMG, I'm so glad you're okay. You're a warrior."

@tatumkeshwar said:

"You are so amazing, so resilient, so gracious, and so inspiring, Kerish. Thank you for sharing this journey so vulnerably with us."

