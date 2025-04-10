"Some Corrupt Person": Lucky Winner Scoops R110M Powerball Jackpot, SA Reacts

One person in South Africa has won R110 million lotto and is yet to claim their prize from the National Lottery Commission

The results show that two individuals won the second division with five correct numbers, each receiving an impressive amount

Briefly News takes a look at how to claim your lotto prize after winning in Mzansi and more

One fortunate South African has become an instant millionaire after winning the massive R110 million Powerball jackpot.

A lucky South African has hit the Powerball jackpot. Image: Askhamdesign

Source: Getty Images

Lotto winner bags R110M Powerball jackpot

The life-changing win, which has sparked excitement across the nation, was announced late last night by the National Lottery Commission Ithuba.

According to IOL, the winner of the April 8, 2025, draw will take home R110,904,086.10. The results show that two individuals won the second division with five correct numbers and would each receive R352,412.00.

Each of the 203,632 persons who correctly guessed the Powerball number will receive money. An estimated R5 million is expected to be the next Powerball prize. National Lottery Ithuba has not disclosed the location of the ticket's purchase.

The winner has 365 days from the draw date to claim their reward before the ticket expires.

Ithuba claims that all rewards are tax-free and are disbursed within 72 hours following a legitimate claim.

The announcement has left many in awe, and speculation is rife regarding how the lucky winner will spend their newfound fortune. From extravagant homes to luxury cars and worldwide travel, the possibilities are endless.

People in South Africa are urged to check their tickets, as there may be other unclaimed prizes still waiting to be discovered.

How to claim your lotto prize after winning

The process of claiming your lotto winnings is simple. According to the National Lottery, the procedure does change, though, based on how much you won and whether you played in-store, online, or through an app.

You have 365 days from the date of the draw when you won to redeem your prize, regardless of its value. You will lose out on your money if you do not come forward within this year.

The simplicity of claiming rewards is one of the primary benefits of playing online. There are no printed tickets to check or save following a draw. Rather, the numbers you played will be verified for you using a safe digital record.

SA reacts to lotto win announcement

People in Mzansi flooded the comments section, expressing their thoughts, with many claiming to be the winner while cracking jokes.

Nhlanhla Mgidi said:

"Congratulations to the winner. Your life will never be the same again! Enjoy!"

Errol Stanley added:

"It’s probably someone who used a bank app, and I must admit that I wish it was me because life will never be the same again."

Sandra Rinquest wrote:

"It's actually quite amazing that, a few years ago, at least 2 to 3 people used to share the grand jackpot, yet today there seems to be just 1 lucky winner!"

Kathy Maritz commented:

"I think it never gets won but gets "allocated" to some corrupt person again."

A fortunate individual in South Africa has won the Powerball grand prize. Image: Mikroman6

Source: Getty Images

More lottery stories

A KwaZulu-Natal woman won R5.3 million using numbers her late father played before he passed away, spending just R5 on the winning ticket that many social media users credited to her ancestors' blessings.

Briefly News reported on an unclaimed R8.4 million Lotto Plus One jackpot, with Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza urging the winner to come forward before the prize expires.

reported on an unclaimed R8.4 million Lotto Plus One jackpot, with Ithuba CEO Charmaine Mabuza urging the winner to come forward before the prize expires. A lucky South African became an overnight millionaire after winning the Daily Lotto draw on March 14, 2025, joining several recent winners including a woman from Rustenburg who claimed her February winnings.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News