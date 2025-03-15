The latest South African lotto draw indicated that there was a new lucky winner whose luck paid off

The National Lottery operator, Ithuba, revealed the winning numbers for the Daily Lotto draw for 14 March 2025

Aside from the latest millionaire, the lottery has been encouraging other winners to step forward to claim their winnings, and a woman from Rustenburg stepped forward to get her February winnings

There is another brand new millionaire thanks to the lottery. Ithuba's latest daily lotto draw turned someone's life around.

A lotto player won big in the latest Daily Lotto draw. Image: Dejan Marjanovic / Askhamdesign

Source: Getty Images

The South African lottery congratulated people who won big after playing the competition. The latest winnings impressed some online users.

Lotto announces new millionaire

In a post on X, the National Lottery of South Africa announced a winner of the Daily Lotto draw. One person matched over five numbers to secure R1 million. The winning numbers were 16, 17, 27, 33 and 35. See the post by Ithuba announcing the winner below:

Rustenburg resident claims R5M

The lotto also reported on a Rustenburg resident who claimed her R5.2 million cash prize. The woman who requested to stay anonymous still gave a sneak peek into her plans for the money. The Lotto player pledged a R40 wager, and has been playing the same numbers across various National Lottery games. She says the money will help her cover university expenses and donate to her church to give back to her community.

According to Old Mutual, many Lotto winners can still face financial trouble even after winning millions. Briefly News reported that one woman won a lottery of more than R10 million and it took three months for her to go broke once again. A man detailed how he lost nearly R18 million after getting his lotto winnings and spending it on cars, properties and a lavish lifestyle. Old Mutual highlighted that most lotto winners lose their money by buying cars and other depreciating assets. It would be best to put winnings in a savings account or to invest it. Fixed deposit accounts that earn interest are a good way to secure money and resist the temptation to use it.

Budgeting is also still important even when you get a big sum of money. Winners often live lavishly without calculating how long they can maintain it for, and not finding a way to increase their income. Finally, most winners who lose their millions often got bad financial advice. Investment decisions would be best done with the help of a qualified financial advisor.

Lotto winners often end up recklessly spending their money and losing it all. Image: ljubaphoto

Source: Getty Images

